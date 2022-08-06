Kansas Fence Law Seminar

Geary County 4-H/Sr. Citizens Building, 1025 S Spring Valley Rd, Junction City, KS
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law, KSU Ag Econ and noted agricultural law specialist will present an informative program on Kansas fence law. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway fences; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions. There is no charge for the program but registrations are encouraged by contacting the Geary County Extension Office, 785-238-4161 or emailing Geary County Extension Agent, Chuck Otte, cotte@ksu.edu.
