The City of Junction City Public Works Department will be returning to its regular working schedule hours starting Tuesday, September 7th.The regular schedule work hours starting Tuesday, September 7th for the Public Works Department will be 7:30 AM to 4:00 PMA reminder to all City Sanitation Customers, please place your trash container on the curb or alley by 6 AM.Questions, please contact the City of Junction City, Department of Public Works at 238-7142.
