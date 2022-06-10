This column is the third of three parts and has been adapted from a talk of this title given at the opening of “Prairie Me Home,” an art installation featuring Betsy Roe, Staci Dawn Ogle and Margy Stewart at the Noto Arts Center, North Topeka, Kansas, April 1-May 31. A version has also been published on the Global Restoration Project website at globalrestorationproject.org.
Manifest Destiny – the idea that Europeans knew better than anyone else what to do with the land – involved replacing everything native with something non-native – plants, animals and people. How ironic that we talk now of “bringing nature home,” when our national parks were formed by expelling the native peoples from their homes. The expulsions of the Shoshone to create Yellowstone and the Miwok to create Yosemite violently imposed the racist view that “nature” must be forcefully purged of people’s “homes.”
In addition, in the North, Midwest and West, racist violence during the Jim Crow period drove Black families off of farms and out of small towns. “Sundown Towns” – where Blacks were officially banned from rural communities – were common, with the result that the countryside was unnaturally “whitened” and rural areas became dangerous places for people of color. They were certainly not safe or inviting places for picnics, hikes or camping or a relaxing walk or drive along a country road. For years, the legacy of those times persisted as environmental organizations skewed unnaturally white, and European-American leaders and members accepted the distortion without question.
This history makes it impossible to separate conservation challenges from the need for conscious opposition to racism. The land itself bears the scars of white supremacy, as do the organizations charged with conservation. That’s why I include “beloved community” as well as “land community” in the title of this talk. During the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s Martin Luther King was asked, “What are you for?” He would answer, “We are creating the Beloved Community.” The Beloved Community is an ideal that comes out of the Judeo-Christian tradition, a vision of the harmony of Creation, the unity of humanity and the creative force of Love.
The sense of entitlement that energizes racism also justifies destruction of the land, so it’s not surprising that antidotes to both poisons should be similar. Just as Martin Luther King invoked the Beloved Community, so Aldo Leopold promoted the Land Community – in both cases replacing polarization with mutuality, exploitation with synergy and lethal antagonism with reciprocity.
To do this, Leopold had to resist Western science’s privileging of objectivity over subjectivity. He had to center feelings, indeed invoking, like Martin Luther King, the power of love.
In promoting what he called a “land ethic,” Leopold wrote, “We can be ethical only in relation to something we can see, feel, understand, love.” He urged us to love our neighbors in the Land Community. Once again, he approximated indigenous thought. Writing about Potawatomi culture, Robin Wall Kimmerer says, “Knowing that you love the earth changes you. But when you feel that the earth loves you in return, that feeling transforms the relationship from a one-way street into a sacred bond.”
In their separate ways, Leopold and Kimmerer are both transforming the concept of “home” from a place of individual residence to a locus of connections. For Leopold, the bonds are neighborly; for Kimmerer, they are familial. She says, “In the indigenous view, humans are referred to as the younger brothers of Creation.”
Today, Western science is validating that vision of kinship. DNA analysis shows that we share 20% of our DNA with plants; 80% with grizzly bears and 98% with chimpanzees. We are family for sure!
Kinship has implications for what a restored environment and a restored relationship with that environment have to offer us. “Like younger brothers, we must learn from our elders,” Kimmerer writes. “Plants were here first and have had a long time to figure things out. What if Western scientists saw plants as their teachers rather than their subjects?” What new discoveries would open up to us?
An African American scientist spent his life answering that question. He was looking at plants as teachers long before either Aldo Leopold or Robin Kimmerer put pen to paper. That scientist was George Washington Carver.
Carver was profoundly religious, but of a mystical, pantheistic variety. His favorite Bible verse was from Job: “But ask now the beasts and they shall teach thee; and the fowls of the air, and they shall tell thee. Or speak to the earth, and it shall teach thee; and the fishes of the sea shall declare unto thee.”
Among the many ways Carver countered white supremacy was his forceful articulation of how humans could be at home in the world – not by lording it over Creation but by respectfully attending to it. He urged people to learn from local plants and animals and interact personally with them.
“The singing birds, the buzzing bees, the opening flower and the budding trees all have their marvelous creation stories to tell,” he said. “To those who have as yet not learned the secret of true happiness, begin now to study the little things in your own door yard, going from the known to the nearest related unknown for indeed each new truth brings one nearer to God.”
In his view, nature “in our own door yard” was a portal to endless discovery – intellectual and spiritual.
In grade school, I learned about George Washington Carver as a great scientist who was born in slavery and invented many uses for the peanut. It’s only recently that I have been learning about Carver as an ecologist.
Carver was born in Missouri, kidnapped by pro-slavery bandits, rescued and raised by Missouri farmers. He homesteaded in Kansas, witnessed a lynching in Ft. Scott, attended high school in Minneapolis, Kansas, was accepted by a Kansas college that then rejected him for his ethnicity. He found support at Iowa State and went on to a brilliant career as a soil and plant scientist at Tuskegee Institute.
He was asked once how he was able to discover so many things about plants. He replied, “You have to love them enough. They will share their secrets with you if you love them enough.” He was the kind of person that if you went for a walk with him, you wouldn’t cover very much ground, because he wanted to pay attention to every being he encountered.
“At every little flower he met, he had to kneel down,” one of his friends said about him. “He examined it, caressed it, studied it, talked with it.”
“How do I talk to a little flower?” he told an interviewer. “Through it I talk to the Infinite … I refer to the unseen Spirit … Try to express it. … It can’t be done. Yet when you look out upon God’s beautiful world, there it is.”
There it is. Existence, your fellow beings, paying attention. A door opens to your place in the universe, the place where you belong. Carver wrote, “A little flower – you can reach out and look into and suddenly find that you are taking hold of the things that lift you up and carry you along and make people love you and give you the joy of life and the joy of living and the joy of having come into the place God has for you, and the exuberance of filling that place in life.”
“The place God has for you” – From within his own tradition, George Washington Carver thus offered us a vision that resembles those from other traditions, such as those of Aldo Leopold and indigenous wisdom-keepers. Visions of what it means to belong, to be at home in the world. Like Leopold and indigenous wisdom-keepers, Carver is a guardian angel of the current movement to “bring nature home.” Writers and practitioners today such as Robin Wall Kimmerer, Douglas Tallamy, Lucy Jones, Douglass Chadwick, Benjamin Vogt, Chris Helzer, Courtney Masterson, the Missouri Prairie Foundation and many others are guiding and inspiring that movement.
From all of them, I learn that feeling the force fields of native plants might be only the beginning of discoveries.
The art installation at the Noto Arts Center, “Prairie Me Home,” seeks to make such ongoing discoveries accessible to all. The syntax of the title is striking. It’s not “I bring prairie home,” with me as the subject and prairie as the object. In “Prairie Me Home,” prairie itself is a verb, as it would be in the Potawatomi language. The speaker could be either the native plants who want to return or the humans who want to reconnect.
It is both! Together, humans and more-than-humans, can find our way home.
