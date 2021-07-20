“If you can take the heat, then get into the bag!” the label reads. The first couple of fish taste like Goldfish with the same signature flavor, just with a kick. After a few handfuls, Frank’s RedHot heat presides over the cheesiness, but in the best way. It’s not a mild flavor — and the spice does not quit either. It may be labeled as medium, but it lands around a seven out of 10 on the spicy scale. The classic Goldfish taste is there, just with the tried and tested flavor of Frank’s.
Size: 6.6 ounces
Price: $1.50
Available: Most grocery stores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.