Harvest Snaps’ new Crunchions look suspiciously similar to Funyuns, but the tangy sweet chili variety made with red lentils is a little more enticing than fried, onion-flavored cornmeal. The Crunchions are delightfully crispy without the huge air pockets that give many crispy puff snacks that fake, cardboard flavor. They are more sweet than spicy (with only 1 gram of added sugar for the whole package) but leave a savory, tangy aftertaste that makes these as addicting as salty potato chips.
Size: 2.5 ounces
Price: $2.49
Available: Most grocery stores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.