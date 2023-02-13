Mike Brown
Kansas Republicans elected Mike Brown, a former Johnson County Commissioner, as the new party leader amid frustration over recently losing high-profile elections to Democratic candidates.

 Kansas News Service

TOPEKA — Spurred on by frustrations over losing high-profile races to Democrats, Kansas Republicans on Saturday picked an aggressive conservative to lead the party into the 2024 election cycle.

Party officials elected Mike Brown, a former Johnson County commissioner, to party chair during the Republican state convention. He beat out Helen Van Etten, a longtime party activist and former national committeewoman with the backing of the state’s most prominently elected Republicans, to replace outgoing chair Mike Kuckelman.