ZAGAN, Poland — The 82nd Brigade Engineer (Blue Babe) Battalion (82 BEB), 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division had a change of command in Zagan, Poland, Jan. 23.

The ceremony was held to honor Lt. Col. Jodie L. Kunkel, the outgoing commander and Lt. Col. Rolland H. Johnson, the incoming commander.

