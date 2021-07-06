Brent E. “Bubba” Moorman, 52, of Alma, KS, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 22, 2021.
Memorial Services for Brent will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St John Lutheran Church in Alma, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. The family suggests memorials contributions to St. John Lutheran School and Wabaunsee County Fair Association, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Alma, KS, P.O. Box 126, 66401.
