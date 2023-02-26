To hear progressives tell it, attacks on free speech come almost exclusively from right-wing book burners eager to control the contents of public school libraries. In particular, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his assaults on woke pedagogy tickle their neck hairs.

Conservatives sometimes do go too far in these battles, although believing a particular title is inappropriate for an elementary school audience isn’t the same as demanding the government ban its publication. And when it comes to the suppression of speech, Gov. DeSantis has nothing on his Democratic colleagues and other leftists.

