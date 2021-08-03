The full-blown war of words between Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and ESPN didn’t slow down Thursday. Instead, it escalated.
ESPN responded to the cease-and-desist letter Bowlsby sent Wednesday, which claimed that the network purposely is trying to orchestrate the breakup of the Big 12 by engaging in discussions with another conference (later reported to be the American Athletic) to take more teams away from the Big 12.
In Thursday’s response, ESPN claims the accusations “are entirely without merit” and disputed Bowlsby’s assertions.
“Apart from a single vague allegation that ESPN has been ‘actively engaged in discussions with at least one other’ unnamed conference, which ESPN disputes, your letter consists entirely of unsubstantiated speculation and legal conclusions,” wrote Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of programming and original content. “To be clear, ESPN has engaged in no wrongful conduct, and, thus, there is nothing to ‘cease and desist.’ We trust this will put the matter to rest.
“ESPN reserves all rights and remedies in connection with this matter.”
Thursday afternoon, SEC presidents unanimously voted to invite Texas and Oklahoma into the league, effective July 1, 2025.
Hours later, Bowlsby reiterated an earlier claim: that the SEC’s invitations to the Big 12’s two most well-known schools “reaffirms that these plans have been in the works” far earlier than last week, when news of the Texas and Oklahoma’s interest in joining the SEC first surfaced.
“We are disappointed these discussions went as far as they did without notice to, or inclusion of, other Big 12 members,” Bowlsby wrote in a statement Thursday evening. “Despite our concerns for the process and for the overall health of college athletics, we will do everything possible to make sure that the student-athletes at both universities enjoy an excellent experience throughout the remaining four years of their participation and competition in the Big 12 Conference.”
On Friday, the boards of regents for Texas and Oklahoma accepted the SEC’s invitation.
While the pair might be moving on from the conference, Bowlsby isn’t letting go of what he views as tampering by ESPN to dissolve the Big 12. In Bowlsby’s letter, he wrote that the network not only is harming the league, but intends to do so to “result in financial benefits for ESPN.”
Following Wednesday’s letter, Bowlsby told the Associated Press that he believed Texas and Oklahoma have been working on a move to the SEC for months — and engaged in those discussions while still taking part in Big 12 strategy meetings where proprietary information was shared.
Bowlsby also told the AP that he believed ESPN was involved behind the scenes when Texas and Oklahoma were in discussions with the SEC.
“This whole thing has been a complete articulation of deception,” he said.
Bowlsby doubled down on his assertion that ESPN tried to encourage another league to poach other members of the Big 12 during an interview with Sports Illustrated.
“It is tortious interference,” he told the magazine.
Initially, CBS national college football writer Dennis Dodds reported that ESPN conspired with the American Athletic Conference to add “3-5 teams” from the Big 12. Later, Dodd reported that the Big 12 believed the AAC was trying to take all eight of its remaining schools.
“I’m absolutely certain (ESPN was) involved in it with the (American) trying to poach our members,” Bowlsby told CBS Sports.
The AAC declined comment Wednesday to The Dallas Morning News whether it worked in tandem with ESPN to take teams from the Big 12.
ESPN’s motivation to destabilize the Big 12 isn’t complicated: Texas and Oklahoma are part of the Big 12’s grant of rights deal, which governs the league’s television contracts. It runs through the 2025 season. If Texas and Oklahoma leave early, they will have to pay the conference upwards of $75 million.
But if the conference no longer exists, Texas and Oklahoma (and any other school that decides to leave) could depart without penalty.
A Big 12 source told Sports Illustrated that is why the rest of the conference plans to keep Texas and Oklahoma in the fold as long as possible.
“It is imperative that the eight of us do not crack and we stay together for the four years and hold OU, Texas and ESPN to the contracts even if it is uncomfortable,” the source told SI.
The SEC has contracts with CBS and ESPN that pay the league $55 million annually; those deals end in 2024. Per The New York Times, the conference in December signed a 10-year contract with Disney, which owns ESPN and ABC, worth $3 billion. In that deal, ESPN will pay the league $300 million annually to air its games.
Even before adding Texas and Oklahoma, the SEC brought in far more revenue than the Big 12. Per a report from Front Office Sports, the SEC earned $728.9 million in 2020, while the Big 12 reportedly earned $409.2 million. On a per-member basis, Big 12 schools received between $37 million and $40.5 million in disbursements, while SEC schools received $45.5 million, plus a one-time payment of $23 million to offset costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
A Big 12 source told SI that even with the various changes and realignment talk that have shaped college sports over the years, recent events trump them all.
“You think that you’ve seen it all,” the source said. “You can’t make this s- — up. They want the Big 12 to dissolve for financial gain. But time is on our side.”
