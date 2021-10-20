‘DUNE’

Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and suggestive material.

What it’s about: The latest adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi novel, this adaptation is only Part One of the adventures on Arrakis.

The kid attractor factor: Teens and kids will be drawn to the serious sci-fi spectacle and mythology

Good lessons/bad lessons: If you are being set up to fail ... you will. Follow your dreams to find your destiny.

Violence: Some war-like images of fighting, hand-to-hand combat with swords and knives, explosions, death, killing, etc.

Language: None

Sex: Some nudity (not graphic) and references to sexuality.

Drugs: None aside from the hallucinogenic qualities of spice.

Parents’ advisory: Okay for teens and older kids but too violent for younger kids.

‘THE FRENCH DISPATCH’

Rated R for graphic nudity, some sexual references and language.

What it’s about: This latest Wes Anderson effort follows a fictional American magazine set in a village in France.

The kid attractor factor: Not much — this meticulously fussy mannered midcentury “comedy” appeals to certain adults only.

Good lessons/bad lessons: Fund print media

Violence: A sequence of action during a kidnapping, poison, a car chase.

Language: Some swearing

Sex: Graphic nudity and references to sex.

Drugs: Smoking and drinking, French style

Parents’ advisory: This doesn’t appeal to kids, but it’s okay for teens.

