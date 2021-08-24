Many of the world’s most accomplished writers are of Hispanic descent. Whether they’re journalists, novelists or screenwriters, Hispanic writers have contributed much to the world of letters throughout history.
• Isabel Allende: Among the most widely read Hispanic writers, Isabel Allende has authored works of fiction and nonfiction alike. Born in Peru, this Chilean American was awarded the 2014 Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama. Known as a vivid storyteller, Allende’s novels include “The House of the Spirits” and “City of the Beasts.” Allende’s books have sold well over 65 million copies and have been translated into more than 35 languages.
• Junot Díaz: Dominican American Junot Díaz won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for his popular novel “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao,” which examines life in the Dominican Republic under dictator Rafael Trujillo. In 2010, Díaz was selected to serve on the Pulitzer Prize board of jurors, becoming the first writer of Hispanic background to earn that distinction.
• Pedro Almodóvar: Academy Award-winning writer and director Pedro Almodóvar is a native of Spain, where he first rose to prominence as a writer during La Movida Madrileña, a countercultural movement and renaissance that took place largely in Madrid after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. Almodóvar’s screenwriting credits include the 2006 film “Volver,” which earned Almodóvar’s fellow Spaniard Penélope Cruz an Oscar nomination.
• Javier Marías: Spanish novelist Javier Marías was something of a prodigy, writing his first novel at the ripe old age of 17. Since then, Marías’ writing has been translated into more than 40 languages. Marías’ work includes the 2013 novel “The Infatuations,” which was shortlisted for the 2013 National Book Critics Circle Award.
