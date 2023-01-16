Special education funding

Special education funding advocate Leah Fliter said she was optimistic about the governor’s funding plan.

 Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — After years of school districts shouldering the burden for special education costs, the governor announced a five-year plan to fully fund special education across the state.

Adam Proffitt, Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget director, explained the particulars of her plans for fiscal year 2024 during a Thursday meeting.

Recommended for you