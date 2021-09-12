TOPEKA – Last week, Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state boards and commissions.
- Appointment is subject to Senate confirmation
Capitol Preservation Committee
The purpose of the Committee is to approve all proposals for renovation of all areas of the state capitol, the capitol’s visitor center and the grounds surrounding the capitol; preserve the proper décor; assure art or artistic displays are historically accurate; and oversee the reconfiguration or redecoration of committee rooms.
- Will Lawrence, Governor’s Appointment (reappointment)
Kansas Court of Appeals Nominating Commission
Whenever the Governor is to make an appointment to fill a vacancy on the Court of Appeals, the Commission shall nominate three qualified applicants from whom the Governor will choose one to appoint. The Commission shall make its nominations after a robust inquiry into each applicant’s qualifications.
- Henry Menghini, Pittsburg
Kansas Development Finance Authority
The Kansas Development Finance Authority’s purpose is to promote economic development and the general welfare of the state of Kansas by improving the accessibility to long-term capital financing by state agencies, political subdivisions, public and private organizations, and businesses. The authority structures financing for capital projects and programs through the issuance of taxable and tax-exempt bonds or other debt instruments. The Authority also serves as a source of information on capital finance mechanism available to state and local governments, and to certain private enterprises.
- - Jon Small, Topeka
- - Chris Donnelly, Tonganoxie (reappointment)
State Board of Indigents Defense Service
The mission of the State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services is to provide, supervise and coordinate, in the most efficient and economical manner possible, the constitutionally and statutorily required counsel and related service for each indigent person accused of a felony and for such other indigent persons as prescribed by law.
- - Braden Perry, Mission Hills (reappointment)
- - Laurel Michel Driskell, Salina (reappointment)
Kansas National Guard
- Col. Jason Nelson, Rank promotion to Brigadier General
Pet Animal Advisory Board
The purpose of the board is to make recommendations on changes concerning the rules and regulations for the Kansas Pet Animal Act.
- Julia Castaneda, Berryton
University of Kansas Hospital Authority
The University of Kansas Hospital Authority is the public oversight body that governs the operations of the hospital at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
- - Jack Newman, Leawood (reappointment)
- - Deb Wilkerson, Leawood
