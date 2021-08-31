Delia—Harry Joe McMillin, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Midland Hospice House.
He was born March 28, 1939, in Great Bend, the son of Horace F. and Florence L. Marsh McMillin. He was raised in Wolforth, TX. He had lived in Tribune for 13 years and moved to the Rossville and Delia communities where he was a plumber and “Handy Man” for many years.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish & hunt in his younger days. Joe spent many years in scouting as the Tribune Scout Master. Later in life Joe spent many hours making intricate wood carvings to give away to family members, as providing for and keeping his family happy was his ultimate joy. Joe was an excellent mentor, friend, father, brother, grandfather, and even great grandfather whose radiant smile and joyous personality will be missed and cherished by many.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.
On May 20, 1966, he was united in marriage to Virginia Engelhardt at Almena, Kansas. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children, Troy Faith and Scott, Mark, Almena, Cindy Overland Park, and Lora, Clifton, Brad, Westmoreland and Kevin, Delia; his sister Patricia Tomblinson, Clay Center; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 3. 2021 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Inurnment will be in the Norton Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys Bible Baptist Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
