How do libraries empower members of the community it serves? This was a question the American Library Association inquired during National Library Card Sign-Up Month occurred last month. During the month of September libraries across the nation encouraged members of the community to get a library cards and using the library as a way to create a new world. The goal is to encourage the public to begin their journey into the world of reading and exploration. Marley Dias, spokesperson for National Library Card Sign-up Month made this statement about library cards a the impact they have on those who own one.
“A library card provides opportunity for discovery and access to a rich and diverse world. It empowers you to make change and experience new stories.”
When I heard this quote, my first thought was wow library cards really make a difference in the lives of young readers. My second thought libraries do make an impact on the people that use them and how something as simple as getting a library card, or learning how to use a database, setting up an email account, or checking out a book about representation and diversity make library patrons feel empowered to make a difference in their community.
Libraries and what they have to offer provide can change an entire community by just one visit. Whether you prefer print materials or digital ones having access to these can broaden your perspective about the community you live in, the school you attend, were you work, and even your personal views of the world and inspire change.
Although National Library Card Sign-Up Month has ended for this year, you can get a library card at any time and experience the library for yourself, there is never a bad time to visit. Your local library can be your ticket to experience new stories and gain the information you can share with others. Miss Dias used her love of the library and reading to create a non-profit organization called #1000BlackGirlBooks.
During the month of September, The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library celebrated National Library Card Sign-Up month by giving patrons and staff an opportunity to express how their library empowers them individually and the community they live in. Some of the library staff expressed that by gaining as much knowledge about the community while working at the library empowers them be a resource in the community for those that don’t visit the library often. Another staff member wrote about the importance of libraries embracing diversity and create safe spaces for people from all background and allow people to come together to build communities of knowledge and understanding.
Like many libraries in other communities, The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library provides a plethora of traditional and nontraditional services to be utilized by all members of the community, and you don’t have to have a library card to be able to access them. Having a library card does allow you to have access to more resources, but there are other services that can be utilized are offered that are very helpful.
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library provides learning opportunity through classes, programs and displays that allow the community to engage with library staff and other members of the community. The library share information through social media as well to ensure information is steadily being share about the world around us. Some programs are in person, while others allow you to participate from the comfort of your own home which is great for those of us that have hectic lifestyles.
I think we all can agree that the time we live in is a very crucial time and the need for information and access to it is very important and what better time than now to use the library. Empowerment looks different to all of us and how we use our power to make a difference shapes our future world. Use the knowledge you have to create, inspire, and empower so you can be the change you want to see in the world.
Reasons to visit the library
1. Get a library card
2. Meet the library staff
3. Attend library programs and events
4. Check out library materials
5. Have fun and enjoy
