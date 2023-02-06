Several area wrestling clubs on Sunday participated in the inaugural Stefanie Turner memorial Wamego Girls Invitational.
More than 150 girls from 38 different teams competed in the event, which honored the memory of a beloved wrestling mom and fierce advocate for girls wrestling, Stefanie Turner.
Wamego Results
• 6U 41 – Petra Karnowski, 3rd. Pinned Christa Wealand, Marion (MAR); lost to Ellen Passmore, Chase County (CHA), 17-2; pinned by Maci Duncan, Haysville (HAY).
• 6U 45-50 – Maclyn Teske, 1st. Pinned Genevieve Iverson, Council Grove (CG), Kylie Zenger, Onaga (ONA); defeated Scarlett O’Neill, Manhattan (MAN), 6-2.
• 8U 55-60 – Hadley Jones, 4th. Lost to River Stephens, Abilene (AB), 8-2; pinned Ruby Gnad, MAN; lost to Kynslee Crawford, Marysville (MYV), 7-0, Brynlee Roberts, Rock Creek (RC), 12-1.
• 8U 60-65A – Coraline Karnowski, 4th. Lost to Paisley Cox, AB, 8-0; defeated Hadleigh Ray, Ogden (OGD), 2-00; pinned by Jentry Lyden, Derby (DER), Kendall Sorell, Clay County (CC).
• 8U 60-65 – Cayley Block, 3rd. Pinned Harper Randolph, AB; defeated Ramsey Pray, RC, 7-2; pinned by Hayden Jones, Wamego (WAM); lost to Collins Wynn, WaKeeney (WAK), 3-2.
• 8U 60-65 – Hayden Jones, 1st. Pinned Harper Randolph, AB, Cayley Block, WAM, Collins Wynn, WAK, Ramsey Pray, RC.
• 8U 68-72 – Brooklynn Schneider, 2nd. Defeated Adriana Noriega, Wabaunsee (WAB), 15-0; pinned Ryatt Lahey, Labette Co. (LC); lost to Amina Barber, Emporia (EMP), 9-4.
• 8U 73-79 – Braeleigh Waddington, 4th. Pinned by Vera Garate, EMP, Margaret Langworthy, Silver Lake (SL), Zoey Gibson, Beatrice (BEA).
• 10U 70-73 – Landry Wollenberg, 2nd. Pinned Evie Skocny, Trail Hands (TH); pinned by Jessilyn Mohler, OGD; pinned AnaLena Thrash, Rhodes Supreme Avengers (RSA).
• 10U 65-75 – Marina Sprenkle, 3rd. Lost to Reagan Lour, MAN, 12-1, Cataleya Johnson, MYV, 13-0; defeated Caroline Daily, Burlington (BUR), 6-5.
• 12U 100-110 – Adreana Turner, 2nd. Pinned Kenzlie Brewer, MAR; lost to Josey Weller, Tiger (TIG), 6-4; pinned Dakota Nickerson, MAN, Zaley Rock, AB, Tarryn Stultz, BUR.
• 14U 105 – Peyton Brazzle, 1st. Pinned Marley Goss, EMP, Kayden Barrett, EMP, Blancaelizabeth Floresklemich, MAN, Rachel Barber, WAM.
• 14U 105 – Rachel Barber, 2nd. Pinned Blancaelizabeth Floresklemich, MAN, Kayden Barrett, EMP, Marley Goss, EMP; pinned by Peyton Brazzle, WAM.
• 14U 104-115 – Kayla Cramer, 1st. Pinned Jora Boller, BEA, Isabella Stream, WAM, Riley Mohler, OGD, Bailey Hays, BUR, Nevaeh Myers, BUR.
• 14U 105-115 – Isabella Stream, 4th. Pinned by Riley Mohler, OGD, Kayla Cramer, WAM; pinned Bailey Hayes, BUR, Nevaeh Myers, BUR; lost to Jorja Boller, BEA, 4-1.
• 14U 130-140 – Leolyn Karnowski, 1st. Pinned Andie Gibson, BEA, Eleanor Radi, MAN, Lilia Lewis, MAN, Juliana Nyland, LadyCat (LAD).
• 14U 140-155 – Sophia Hoeme, 1st. Lost to Kaylynn Ballue, BEA, 6-1; pinned Rylee Docman, BUR, Tierra Young, MAN; won by forfeit; pinned Gracie Quinn, MAN.
Onaga Results
• 6U 45-50 – Kylie Zenger, 2nd. Defeated Scarlett O’Neill, MAN, 9-0; pinned by Maclyn Teske, WAM; pinned Genevieve Iverson, CG.
• 8U 52 – Avery Zenger, 3rd. Won by forfeit; lost to Vaeda Dow, EMP, 7-4, Harper Herschlag, MYV, 11-1.
• 10U 65 – Letty Beatty, 4th. Pinned by Vivian Hutchinson, MAN, Olivia Worden, Paola (PAO); lost to Zoe Passmore, CHA, 6-2.
• 10U 85-95 – Saphria French, 4th. Lost to Everly Ales, Junction City (JC), 15-2; pinned by Hadley Berish, MAN, Kaydence Ballue, BEA.
• 10U 100 – Lucky Rickard, 2nd. Defeated Elizabeth Diederich, Wildcats (WIL), 10-7; pinned by Andi Harbaugh, EMP.
Rock Creek Results
• 8U 55-60 – Brynlee Roberts, 3rd. Lost to Kynslee Crawford, MYV, 17-4; pinned Ruby Gnad, MAN; lost to River Stephens, AB, 9-8; defeated Hadley Jones, WAM, 12-1.
• 8U 60-65 – Ramsey Pray, 5th. Lost to Collins Wynn, WAK, 8-5, Cayley Block, WAM, 7-2; pinned by Harper Randolph, AB, Hayden Jones, WAM.
• 12U 95-105 – Liliauna Nold, 1st. Pinned Lahna Passmore, CHA, Reanna Spangler, Maize (MAI), Bella Nyland, LAD, Sydney Hayes, BUR, Abbie Slothower, AB.
• 12U 130-140 – Nevaeh Ulmer, 3rd. Pinned by Olivia Garrison, OGD; pinned Emmy Nyland, LAD; pinned by Megan Ryan, RC; pinned Grace Charvat, WIL.
• 12U 130-140 – Megan Ryan, 1st. Pinned Grace Charvat, WIL, Nevaeh Ulmer, RC, Emmy Nyland, LAD, Olivia Garrison, OGD.
Rossville Results
• 8U 53-55 – Aria Jennsen, 5th. Pinned by Josephine Iverson, CG; lost to Lyla Spangler, MAI, 15-1; pinned by Mayah Passmore, CHA; lost to Emerson O’neill, MAN, 13-6.
• 14U 155 – Madelyn Wonnell, 4th. Pinned Annie North, Viking (VIK); defeated Alexandra DiPaolo, BUR, 2-0; lost to Paige Ferrara, BUR, 1-0; pinned by Olyvia Besco, Wichita (WIC); lost to Jules Althouse, VIK, TB-1 4-1.
Wabaunsee Results
• 6U 51-56 – Addlyn Mumaw, 2nd. Defeated Delaney Randolph, AB, 10-9; lost to Rachel Peterson, Topeka Blue Thunder (TBT), 15-0; pinned Jordyn Houseman, MAR.
• 8U 68-72 – Adriana Noriega, 4th. Lost to Brooklynn Schneider, WAM, 15-0; pinned by Amina Barber, EMP; lost to Ryatt Lahey, LC, 7-0.
• 12U 110-120 – Ava Shannon, 3rd. Pinned Payton Charles, LAD; pinned by Ally Burgos, SL, Ashlyn Johnson, TPT; pinned Avery Zimmerman, BUR, Gentry Anderson, ABL.
