After junior quarterback Xavier Felton rushed for a two-yard touchdown to make it a 16-17 game in overtime, Junction City’s offense wanted to stay on the field to go for the win with a two-point conversion.
Head coach Randall Zimmerman did not stop them.
After a study of the defense Washburn Rural put out on the field, Zimmerman called timeout to tweak the play. It was the same play that was ran for the two-yard touchdown, and Felton ran in through a wide-open lane in for the easy two-point conversion to cap an 18-17 home win.
It was the second straight overtime win for the Blue Jays as they improve to 3-1 on the season.
“Those kids wanted to (go for it),” Zimmerman said. “They absolutely wanted to. They would not have let Aiden come on the field. You saw Aiden. He sprinted out there to kick the PAT. They would have run an offensive play with 12 (on the field) if they could not drag him off. They wanted to go for it, and we put in their hands and lets go.”
“It was wide open, and Xavier ran very hard.”
Washburn Rural (3-1) got on the board first in the first quarter with a 44-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead.
The Blue Jays had trouble producing strong offense in the first half. But they were able to force two turnovers in the first half: a fumble and an interception. And off the second turnover (interception) they were able to capitalize with points.
Senior linebacker Keghan McConnell read the pass perfectly and made an interception near the 50-yard line, returning the ball to Junction City’s 30.
Senior running back Randall Banks Jr began the drive with a big run after running through a hole up the middle, then turned to the left and sprinted down the left side of the field all the way to Washburn Rural’s four-yard line. Then junior running back T.J. Jones capped off the drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown as Junction City got a 7-3 lead.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, Washburn Rural was able to stage a strong drive to take back the lead. The visitors faced a 3rd and 7 just beyond the 50-yard line, and its quarterback threw a bullet to an open receiver up the middle on a slant route for the first down. Along with another big third-down conversion, Washburn Rural capped of the drive with a rushing touchdown to take back the lead, 10-7, with 11:41 remaining in the fourth quarter.
After losing starting senior quarterback David Rowell due to injury after the first quarter, the Blue Jays were able to put a drive together with under three minutes remaining in the game to get into field goal range to send the game to overtime.
It started with a big rush from Jones as he scrambled across the field to make a play. Felton then had two big plays with a solid rush and then a big gain of yards on a passing play to get inside Washburn Rural’s 30-yard line.
Aiden Fields came through with a clutch 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10 with five seconds remaining to send game to overtime.
“Very clutch field goal,” Zimmerman said. “(Washburn Rural’s) head coach called three timeouts trying to ice him. It was right through the center. Really, really good kick. Great protection. Aiden just put (the ball) right down the middle.”
The visitors were able to connect for a passing touchdown in the end zone on the third play of their opening possession in overtime to get a 17-10 lead.
The Blue Jays then got close to the goal line and with great blocking put the ball in Felton’s hands to seal the win.
The bright spark of the game for the Blue Jays was defense.
“Offensively, we really struggled,” Zimmerman said. “Losing David (Rowell) did not help. In the second half – particularly fourth quarter – our kids were able to put some things together. We played really, really well defensively. Those defensive coaches has those kids dialed in and did a great job. We know (defense) needs to be our strength. I am just proud of our kids and how we held on (for the win).”
It was also the first game for Junction City in its brand new football stadium.
