Kansas State women’s soccer earned their third-straight win over the weekend, beating North Alabama 1-0 on a late goal from freshman Adah Anderson.
The win rounds out a successful first road trip for the 2021 season after the Wildcats also took down Austin Peay 5-0 on Friday. It is the first time in school history that K-State has won multiple away games in one weekend.
“We’ve never been able to do what we’ve done this weekend,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said in a release. “Any win at this level is tough. Winning is hard, we know that, but getting on the road and doing it twice, especially on an adverse Sunday like we had today shows the growth in our program, a level of maturity and the leadership of our players. I’m just excited for the girls right now. Yes, we have a lot of challenges in front of us, but we know winning is hard and we’ll take this.”
It took 22 misses as a team on Saturday before Anderson received a pass from Aliyah El-Naggar in the 90th minute and took a shot that bounced off the crossbar. Miss 23 would be the last though as Anderson followed the miss through and found the back of net to get the game-clinching goal.
“It was kind of a blur,” said Anderson about the winner. “I saw Aliyah running down the line and I knew I had to try to do anything I could to put it in. So honestly, just props to Aliyah for working that hard to give me a tap in.”
Sophomore Peyton Pearson got her second start in goal and walked away with her second clean sheet of the season.
The Wildcats will keep the road trip going with a visit to the 2020-21 Summit League Champs Denver on Thursday at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.