The Kansas State men were simply better in almost every facet of game Sunday as the Wildcats (9-1) decimated an undermanned Incarnate Word (5-6) team 98-50 at Bramlage Coliseum.
The 9-1 start for head coach Jerome Tang is the best for a first-year coach in school history.
“Our whole staff, we’re such forward thinkers and so it’s not about what we’ve accomplished, it’s about the next thing,” Tang said. “And so we did what we need to do today and now the next couple of days, we’ve got to figure out what’s the best thing to do to get us best prepared to do a great job with our exams and then be ready for Nebraska.”
Kansas State had seven players in double-figures, led by senior Keyontae Johnson who had 18 on 7-of-9 shooting including a 3-of-5 clip from beyond the arc.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 14 points and nine rebounds, Desi Sills had 14 points, David N’Guessan had 12 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the floor and Markquis Nowell, Cam Carter, and Dorian Finister each had 10.
Finister, a true freshman, played a career-high 26:28 and was 4-of-5 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from 3. He also had seven rebounds.
“This could easily be a ‘me’ game where guys are trying to get theirs and I really challenged them to make it a ‘we’ game and really work on the things we need to work on and share the ball and be great teammates and I thought we did that,” Tang said. “We let down a little bit in the first half with some transition buckets and some easy cuts, back door cuts, and at halftime we challenged them to really lock in away from the bench and talk and really do a better job defensively and I thought for the most part we did that. So, I’m happy a coach.”
K-State dominated nearly every statistical category.
The Wildcats shot 58.1% from the floor as a team compared to just 38% for Incarnate Word.
K-State outrebounded the Cardinals 38-25, including only allowing Incarnate Word five offensive rebounds.
The Wildcats, who have been turnover-prone throughout the first part of the season, limited their miscues to nine while forcing 20 turnovers off of UIW, 11 of which came from steals. Off those 20, K-State scored 28 points.
The Wildcats outscored Incarnate Word 48-16 in the paint and the K-State’s bench outscored the Cardinals’ reserves 33-16.
The Cardinals were outclassed from the jump, falling behind 7-0 early and never managing to catch up as K-State led wire-to-wire.
Incarnate Word fought its way to within two, but a 17-0 run over nearly seven minutes gave K-State a 26-8 lead.
The Cardinals got within 13 late in the first half and trailed 45-28 at halftime.
“We knew that defensively that we could hold their team from scoring more than what they did in the first half,” Tomlin said. “So that was just the goal in the second half, to come up with a more aggressive defensive edge.”
The Wildcats did just that as they put Incarnate Word away in the opening minutes of the second half, blazing past the Cardinals with a a 23-0 run over the first six and a half minutes of the half.
That run grew to 30-5 as K-State’s lead stretched to 42, 75-33, at the midway point of the second half.
The Wildcats led by as much as 52 with five minutes to play in the game. K-State shot a blazing 68.8% from the field in the second half, including hitting 6-of-10 of its 3-pointers.
K-State will have the midweek off and will play Nebraska (6-5) on Saturday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Huskers will be the final Power 5 team the Wildcats will play before the start of Big 12 play at the end of the moth.
“It’s nerve wracking,” Tang said. “I know we’re going to fight, we’re going to compete. And so, it’s in those moments, are we gonna be able to make big plays? Because it’s a player’s game, players make plays and so I am excited to see where we’re at and watch us take another step. ... I am so thankful for the group that we have. I wouldn’t trade any of them and I feel really blessed that our staff did a very good job of evaluating the character of our guys and I think we have the right group. I know we have the right group on the bus.”
