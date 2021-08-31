Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie finalized his 2021-22 staff this week.
Bridgette Gordon will take over as director of women’s basketball recruiting Operations while Logan Daei will be the program’s director of women’s basketball administration.
“Bridgette has been a winner at every level she has played and coached,” Mittie said in a release. “Her on-court accolades as a player include a gold medal in the Seoul Olympics with USA basketball, NCAA Championships at Tennessee and numerous All-American and Player of the Year awards throughout her collegiate career. ... We are thrilled to welcome Bridgette to our staff and the K-State Family.”
Gordon, who comes to Manhattan after a two-season stint as the recruiting coordinator and assistant coach at SMU, fills a spot left vacant by the program’s former director of student-athlete development, Sadie Thramer, who left K-State last month to take an assistant coaching position at South Dakota State.
Staci Gregorio will pick up Thramer’s duties as director of student-athlete development while continuing her work as the program’s video coordinator. Before her time at SMU, Gordon was an assistant at Tennessee, her alma mater, from 2017 to 2019. She also was an assistant and recruiting coordinator for seven years at Wichita State, where she brought in the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history in 2012-13 (47th in the country). The 2014-15 Shockers went 29-5, which was the best record during Gordon’s time in Wichita.
Gordon played for legendary Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt from 1986 to 1989. Gordon was a part of four straight Final Four appearances and two national titles in 1987 and 1989 (the first in school history). As a senior, she was named the 1989 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player, the 1989 SEC Female Athlete of the year and the 1989 SEC Player of the Year. She finished her career at Tennessee with the school record in career points (2,462) and steals (336) and still remains second on both lists.
At the 1988 Summer Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea, Gordon won gold. After college, she went on to play professionally in Italy, where she was a perennial all-star, winning seven Italian Championships and two European Cups (1994 and 1996) before playing two years with the WNBA’s Sacramento Monarchs after the league’s founding in 1996.
She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
Earlier in her career, Gordon also worked as an assistant coach at Georgia State and Stetson.
Meanwhile, Daei takes over for Ally Connolly after teaching and coaching girl’s basketball, volleyball and track at Highland Middle School in Fort Worth, Texas.
“We are excited for the addition of Logan to our support staff,” Mittie said. “She has excellent experience in both high school and women’s college administration. ... We are thrilled to have her, her husband Cameron and their newborn Carter officially join our staff and the K-State family.”
Daei, who is Mittie’s oldest daughter, served as an assistant coach, director of basketball operations and video coordinator at Arkansas State during the 2015-16 season. The Red Wolves went 27-6 that year, which included a Sun Belt Conference regular-season title and a WNIT appearance.
K-State opens its season at the end of October, when they host Washburn for an exhibition on the 31st.
