Kansas District Optimist Administrative Team Recognizes JC Breakfast Optimist Club (left to right) Joe Handlos, Treasurer of JC Breakfast Optimist Club; Jeff Bachman, Governor Elect of the Kansas District Optimist Club; Ferrell Miller, Secretary/Programs Chairperson of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club and seated is Dale Fox, Kansas District Optimist International Foundation Representative.
The Kansas District Administrative Team met at the Hampton Inn Saturday, September 18. Kansas Optimist Governor, Jeff “Hammer” Bachman, Governor Elect and his administrative team met to share ways to achieve his goals to “Retain, Grow and Gain”. Other Kansas District leaders on the team discussed ways to improve meetings (gatherings); ways to get more members to attend meetings; leadership development; work of the Optimist International Foundation and other topics.
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club was recognized for their contributions to the Optimist Foundation “Dime-A-Day” program. Local members donated a “Dime-A-Day” or $36.50 per year, plus an additional $13.50 totaling $50.00 in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the program. The local club leader in this project was T.J. Taylor.
Staff of the Hampton Inn provided the meeting room and other amenities. The JC BBQ/Grill catered the lunch consisting of a pulled pork or turkey sandwich and chips. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club was the host for the event and provided refreshments throughout the day, which included homemade apple cake, pie and ice cream.
