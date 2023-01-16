James Genandt, president of Manhattan Area Technical College

James Genandt, president of Manhattan Area Technical College, urged Kansas House members to increase state funding to enable greater investment in academic facilities and equipment at the state’s seven technical colleges. He said technical education offers the “most rapid, direct” return on investment.

 Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The president of the Kansas Board of Regents believes greater investment of state tax dollars in need-based scholarships could play a key role in placing a university education within reach of more students.

Gov. Laura Kelly warmed to that idea and proposed a $20 million expansion in financial aid for the six public universities within the Board of Regents system. Her recommendation was forwarded this week to the 2023 Legislature, but there’s no guarantee lawmakers will bite despite Kansas falling far behind Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado in terms of state funding of financial aid.

