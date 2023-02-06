Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard

Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard gives updates on mental health beds to lawmakers during a Friday meeting.

 Rachel Mipro • Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Over six hours Friday, lawmakers discussed ways to improve the KanCare system. Many of the issues sounded familiar, with residents across the state repeating concerns about disability waivers, long waitlists to receive care and workforce shortages.

During the hearing, Kansans asked members of the Robert G. Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight for system reform.

