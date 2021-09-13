The Kansas Society Daughters of the American Revolution (KSDAR) hosted its State September Meeting Sept. 10-12 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City, Kansas. This year marks the 125th Anniversary of the Kansas Society.
Kansas State Regent Susan Metzger presided over the two-day event, which was attended by nearly 250 KSDAR members from across the state. This was the first statewide gathering of the society since September 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Special guests at a banquet Friday evening included the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution President General Denise Doring VanBuren, Kansas State University President Richard Meyers, Oklahoma State Regent Teresa Cales, and Dave Kendall, founding partner of Prairie Hollow Productions.
Kendall shared highlights of a documentary he produced commemorating the 200th Anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail.
“We were excited about the opportunity to gather for our annual meeting for the first time in two years – and especially to have President General Denise Doring VanBuren here as we are celebrating the 125th Anniversary of the Kansas Society,” Metzger said. “For two days our activities focused on the mission of our society – historic preservation, education, and patriotism.”
KSDAR and the Courtney Spalding Chapter presented a Woman in Arts award to Callie Krallman, who wrote the lyrics for the album Prairie Glimpses, which documents many of the historical stories of Kansas. Artists from across Kansas performed the songs that spotlight the settling of Nicodemus, The Santa Fe Trail, Quantrill’s raid on Lawrence, and other events and locations.
President General VanBuren recognized KSDAR members who have completed the DAR Members Course, New Horizons Course, or Genealogical Education Program during a graduation ceremony.
Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on service project to create paracord bracelets for soldiers based at Fort Riley in addition to collecting personal care items for the returning soldiers. In addition, Kansas Daughters collected school supplies and personal care items for the students at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.
KSDAR State Chaplain Retha Blecha led a Memorial Service Saturday, Sept. 11, to honor members who have passed since the state society’s last memorial service in September 2019.
“In addition, we commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial at Heritage Park and remembrance for the victims of the 9/11 attacks,” Metzger stated. “We were honored to have U.S. Air Force General Richard Myers (ret.) with us to share remarks reflections.”
If you are interested in learning more about DAR membership, visit kansasdar.org or contact Kansas Registrar Lee Cox, Registrar@KansasDAR.org.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.
Today’s DAR is dynamic and diverse, with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters in the United States and abroad. DAR members annually provide millions of hours of volunteer service to their local communities across the country and world. DAR chapters participate in projects to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Over one million members have joined the organization since its founding in 1890.
