TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases data and resources to support local communities and organizations as part of Suicide Prevention Month. Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation designating September as Suicide Prevention Month in the State of Kansas. This declaration seeks to raise awareness on suicide prevention. Comprehensive data and supporting resources are critical to understanding this serious public health issue.
KDHE collects information on suicide deaths, suicidal thoughts and attempts. In 2015, KDHE began the Kansas Violent Death Reporting System allowing groups to learn about those at greatest risk, emerging trends, settings and circumstances surrounding suicides. Additionally, KDHE reviews and uses data from other sources to ensure a complete picture of suicide.
“Experts have speculated the mental, economic, behavioral and psychosocial problems linked to the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a rise in suicide behavior,” said Leslie Hale, program manager for Kansas Zero Suicide. “KDHE is working to compare pre-pandemic, pandemic and eventually post-pandemic data to understand the impact. We are actively supporting and collaborating with partners on suicide prevention.”
KDHE has created, updated and made the following available:
- The Role of Public Health in Addressing Suicide Prevention
- Infographics highlighting data from the Kansas Violent Death Reporting System
- A Special Emphasis Report on Suicides
- A report analyzing Kansas data in response to a CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report
- Tip Sheets for Youth Suicide Prevention
If you or someone you know is in crisis or considering suicide, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for 24/7, free, confidential support or prevention and resources at 800-273-8255 or text 741741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.