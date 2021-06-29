United Way of Junction City-Geary County, working with local schools, is kicking off their 10th annual “Stuff the Bus” event. They are asking members of the community to donate school supplies to help children in the district whose families may struggle to provide the necessary items to start the school year.
With the 2021-2022 academic year fast approaching, now is the time many families begin to buy the necessary paper, pencils and glue for school. It is not hard for a family to spend $50.00 or more per child, and that only covers the most basic of supplies. It certainly doesn’t include clothing and shoes. So the costs add up quickly.
In previous years, volunteers have come out on Saturdays to ask the public to donate school supplies for the students. With COVID restrictions lifting, we are hoping to see a more “normal” Stuff the Bus. There will also be “Adopt-A-Backpack” displays at Dillons, and (COVID restrictions still apply).
Adopt-A-Backpack – Families in need may visit www.unitedwayjcgc.org to apply for the Adopt-A-Backpack for their children. Paper backpacks with the child’s shopping list will be available at the displays and at the United Way office. Backpacks are due back to United Way by July 30th. Backpacks can also be dropped off at KS State Bank. Families will be able to pick up their backpacks the week of August 2nd, in time for the 1st day of school.
Drop-off locations – Basic school supplies can still be donated. Items can be dropped off at the following locations: Junction City locations: Dillons, Wal-Mart Super Center, Geary Community Hospital (COVID restrictions still apply), Central National Bank (at 802 N Washington in the lobby, 6th street, Ash & 77, Wal-Mart branch), Intrust Bank, State Farm – Karen Jameson, KS State Bank, Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, Exchange Bank, Chamber of Commerce, Sunflower Bank. Chapman and Enterprise locations: B&K Fitness, Astra Bank, Enterprise Library.
If people do not wish to shop for the school supplies, financial contributions may also be made. Checks should be made to United Way with “Stuff the Bus” written on the memo line. Please mail checks to United Way, P O Box 567, Junction City, KS 66441. Online donations can be made through our website or by Text-To-Give: Text UWJCGCSTB to 44-321.
