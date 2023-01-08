CLAY CENTER — During 2022, the ravages of drugs tore through America, from the opioid to the fentanyl crisis. Inflation persisted, increasing the cost of goods and services and put immense pressure on households and businesses. Death also reigned upon us causing historically high death rates along with multitudes suddenly dying. In city after city, the lawless became more lawless; the evil, more evil.

Revelation is a book in the Bible that reveals future judgements to come upon mankind. It says, “Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great! She has become a dwelling place for demons, a haunt for every unclean spirit, a haunt for every unclean bird, a haunt for every unclean and detestable beast.” (Rev. 18:2)

