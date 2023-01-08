CLAY CENTER — During 2022, the ravages of drugs tore through America, from the opioid to the fentanyl crisis. Inflation persisted, increasing the cost of goods and services and put immense pressure on households and businesses. Death also reigned upon us causing historically high death rates along with multitudes suddenly dying. In city after city, the lawless became more lawless; the evil, more evil.
Revelation is a book in the Bible that reveals future judgements to come upon mankind. It says, “Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great! She has become a dwelling place for demons, a haunt for every unclean spirit, a haunt for every unclean bird, a haunt for every unclean and detestable beast.” (Rev. 18:2)
Babylon is the city we have all lived in during 2022.
This ancient city is famous for at least three historical points. First, it was the location of the infamous tower of babel. The place where the nations joined together to build a tower to reach the heavens and become like God, until He destroyed their tower and brought confusion to their language. Second, the most notorious leader was King Nebuchadnezzar, whom built Babylon into an expansive empire, conquering nation after nation. Third, Nebuchadnezzar led Babylon to lay siege to Jerusalem, destroying it and capturing its people.
Eventually, Babylon’s pride and glory in itself, brought about its own downfall. Babylon, which once was a servant of God, became His enemy. And 70 years after it conquered Jerusalem, Babylon fell to its enemies and was destroyed on the crucible of its own ego.
The historical city of Babylon eventually grew to become a spiritual picture of the godless cities of mankind. The city of Babylon is the city of man.
These are places where man joins together with others of like mindedness, to pursue the evil desires of his heart. The worldly success they enjoy becomes the envy of other cities. The city grows in all things evil and lawless, glorifying itself and feeling as if they are god-like.
The people of this world, live in the city of Babylon. They are places built on the foundation of man’s own wisdom and knowledge. The evidence of man as architect is clear. Confusion and chaos abound. Crime, immorality and division existing in neighborhood after neighborhood, while corruption lives in the halls of power.
But as we move into 2023, there is something important to note. There is another city, one that was built strategically in opposition to the city of man. It is the city of God, and was established by the risen Lord Jesus Christ.
This city serves the desires of the Lord God, the Creator of heaven and earth. The citizens have turned from their sin, placed their faith in Christ and walk in holiness and love for one another. The city is marked by truth, service, peace, joy, kindness and much more. The Lord indwells each of them through His Spirit and is always with them. Ambassadors from this city go out day by day into the city of man, warning and imploring their residents to flee the city. They plead with them to find refuge in the city of God, as each of them once did. Sometimes their message is received, other times it is rejected and they are cast out of the city.
In 2023, the city of God will continue expanding, seeking to rescue those from the city of man. One day Babylon will fall. The judgement of God will prevail and the city of man will be no more. Yet, the city of God will remain forever, as its Lord and King will. If you are part of the city of man, living for yourself and your own desires, leave at once! Come to the city with a sure foundation, whose builder is God Almighty. Come through His Son and the doors of grace and mercy will be opened to you.
A prayer for you. “Lord God, open the eyes of people to see what city they live in. Bring them to flee the city of man and run to the city of God. Let them leave behind their selfish ways and yield to the just and holy ways of their Creator. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.