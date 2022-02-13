Luke 5:10b “Then Jesus said to Simon, ‘Do not be afraid; from now on you will be catching people.’”
I come from a long line of fisher folk. My grandparents grew up on the banks of the Smoky Hill River, and my father was an avid fisherman his entire life and taught my siblings and me how to fish, too.
During our time fishing with dad, we were constantly warned to be careful around the water. Dad taught which parts of the river were unsafe and to be careful at the lake when weather conditions made the water turbulent. Water is fun, but water also represents chaos and danger.
When my dad retired in 2002, he began to focus nearly all his fishing on the lower end of Milford Lake. He had seasonal hotspots from Curtis Creek to the State Park. Special places he fished at specific times, during specific lake levels, for specific species. Over the years, as he settled in on this seasonal pattern, he met a cast of characters along the way. These were random people from all over the area, from Salina to Topeka and beyond, who tended to fish in some of the same places at the same times. This loose network of people was always changing, always shifting as new people moved into the area and as others moved on. At the time, I lived away for work, but dad would often talk to me about his fishing buddies, and I felt like I knew them, too.
Perhaps at first Peter saw Jesus as just another random person at the lake, a new part of his loose network of people. At the point in the reading from Luke above, Peter would have known that Jesus was a preacher and a healer. Maybe he was even used to seeing large crowds swarm around Jesus as he taught. So, it seems natural that he would lend Jesus his boat. Preaching from a boat anchored just offshore makes a lot of practical sense. The shoreline could have acted as a natural amphitheater. The boat also kept people at a comfortable distance so Jesus could concentrate on what he was saying without worrying about physical disruptions.
Preaching from a boat also adds an interesting spiritual dimension to the story. As I said earlier, water represent chaos and danger. This is true in a literal and metaphorical sense in the Bible. So, here we have Jesus floating between heaven above and chaos below, reaching out to us with his message of love. This is Jesus as “Emmanuel,” God with us in all of the chaos and darkness of our lives.
Luke tells us that Peter had been out fishing all night with little to no success. When Jesus finished his preaching, he tells Peter to go back out and let his nets down again. I have a feeling Peter was probably annoyed at the thought, but I know fishermen and they are extremely superstitious. So, Peter humors the holy man and sets back out. When the nets come back overflowing, Peter is taken aback. Jesus has drawn a great bounty out of the chaos and Peter is scared by the demonstration of Jesus’ divine power. Peter knows who he is, Peter knows he is a sinner and wants no part of Jesus. Peter thinks he needs to be righteous to be in contact with God.
Jesus knows who Peter is, too. Jesus knows Peter is a sinner. He knows Peter will betray him and deny him. Jesus also knows the great faith and potential that is in Peter. Jesus knows Peter will become a great evangelist and preacher, “the rock” on which the church will be built.
All of us are sinners like Peter. We know this, and Jesus knows this, too. Jesus also knows that like Peter, we all have great faith and potential for good within us. With our network of fellow fisherpersons, we draw forth the Kingdom of God out of the chaos of our lives. Opportunities abound for us to follow Jesus and for us to invite others to say “yes” to the work of God’s kingdom all round us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.