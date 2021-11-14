This past Sunday, the Episcopal Church of the Covenant celebrated All Saints’ Day.
All Saints’ is the special day in the church year when we remember the great cloud of witnesses – those who have gone before us full of faith and God’s love. These are people who provided the foundations of Christianity, our individual denominations and parishes, and our own lives.
All Saints’ Sunday also happened to be Covenant’s monthly Children’s Sunday, when the parish kids are the focus of our worship. As part of our worship, the church had an Altar of Remembrance, where congregants placed photos and mementos of loved ones who have died.
One of the photos was of my closest family members from my college graduation in 1986. Among those in the photograph was my grandfather, Jim. My grandpa was a saint in my life; a man who brought me into the life of the church and deepened my life in Christ, albeit in a creative manner. His creativity involved iconic Necco Wafers.
As a child raised in the Roman Catholic Church, I did not have communion until second grade, when I and all my Catholic peers had our First Communion. Prior to this, I would watch my family, including my grandfather go up for communion while I remained in the pew. I would see the priest place the host on their tongues.
Coincidentally, communion wafers and Necco wafers are very similar in size. And since I did not know any better, my grandfather used to tell me that the priest had Neccos in the back; if someone preferred the candy wafer to the traditional communion host. All the individual had to do was ask the priest for a switch.
In my child’s mind, this sounded terrific! Neccos were a favorite childhood candy of mine, and my grandpa always had a ready supply on hand for the grandchildren.
As one would imagine, my anticipation of my First Communion was especially heightened, since I looked forward to having the priest give me a sweet, colored Necco versus the bland host.
Thankfully, as the First Communion date approached, I happened to mention to my grandfather that I was going to ask the priest for a Necco and hoped he would give me a purple one. With a laugh, he went on to explain he had been joking all along about the Neccos. Looking back, it would have been quite funny had I asked the priest for a candy communion wafer!
My First Communion arrived. All the children were dressed up, with the girls in white dresses, gloves and patent leather shoes. I received the usual gifts in honor of that special day, including a rosary, a cross necklace and new little girl handbag. And, of course, from my grandfather, I received a roll of Necco wafers.
I shared this story with the Covenant children this past Sunday, explaining how my grandfather instilled in me a special feeling toward Holy Communion. Additionally, I reminded them that saints are not all the same – different races, genders, ages, careers, etc. Saints are varied, just like a roll of Neccos.
In memory of my grandfather, each child received a roll of Neccos.
