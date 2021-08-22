John 6:51-58
Jesus said, “I am the living bread that came down from heaven. Whoever eats of this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give for the life of the world is my flesh.”
The Jews then disputed among themselves, saying, “How can this man give us his flesh to eat?” So Jesus said to them, “Very truly, I tell you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you. Those who eat my flesh and drink my blood have eternal life, and I will raise them up on the last day; for my flesh is true food and my blood is true drink. Those who eat my flesh and drink my blood abide in me, and I in them. Just as the living Father sent me, and I live because of the Father, so whoever eats me will live because of me. This is the bread that came down from heaven, not like that which your ancestors ate, and they died. But the one who eats this bread will live forever.”
I am a member of the Junction City Rotary Club; attending meetings is one of my favorite weekly activities. Our meetings are held in a conference room at Geary Community Hospital. During a recent meeting, we were interrupted by an announcement on the hospital speaker system – “Code Blue ICU, Code Blue ICU.”
I immediately said a quick prayer for the patient in ICU and took comfort in the fact the person was beginning his or her eternal life in heaven. And I remembered a question from childhood that was always asked when a member of our family died – “Is he/she in heaven? Purgatory? Or even eternal torment in hell?”
These thoughts prompted a great deal of reflection about what eternity really means, especially what Jesus means when he references eternal life in association with the eating of his flesh and the drinking of his blood. Interestingly, the New Testament is not filled with passages about eternity spent in hell. In fact, one of the very few references is found in Matthew 25:46. Here we read “And these will go away to eternal punishment but the righteous into eternal life.”
Is there any sin too great that God cannot or will not forgive it? Are there any people beyond God’s grace and love? Is Hitler in heaven? Or more significantly, is Judas in heaven? If we believe God is just, we know God demands justice when we sin against God and our neighbor. And if we believe God is a God of love, then at some point justice is served. God does not subject his children to eternal torment. Hitler may be in heaven if he chose to accept God’s forgiveness. And the same for Judas. Remember back to the story of the Last Supper in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke. In each, Jesus shares the bread and wine with all the disciples, including Judas. (The Gospel of John does not include Jesus’ last meal with his friends.)
Now let’s turn to the idea of eternity from John’s gospel above. Within this passage, Jesus says –
“I am the living bread, whoever eats of this bread will live forever.”
“Those who eat my flesh and drink my blood abide in me…”
“Those who eat my flesh and drink my blood have eternal life…”
It is important to note the tense in the phrase above – Jesus says they have eternal life, a present reality. He does not say they will have eternal life, a future promise. Eternal life is available to us now.
So what does it mean to gain eternal life if we eat/drink of Jesus? The answer comes from Jesus himself in John 17:3. Here, Jesus prays to his father –
“Now this is eternal life: that they may know you, the only true God; and Jesus Christ whom you have sent.”
We live eternal lives when we believe, when we trust, and know God. To achieve this, we do not literally eat Jesus’ flesh and drink his blood, but we live intimately with Jesus. We take him into our selves; we commune with him, and in doing so, we abide in him and he in us.
Our eternal life means we are living the life God intends for us, as his beloved children. This life is eternal because it is from God and God has no beginning and no end. God has wanted this life for us since before creation. It is only in creation that a sense of time comes into being. Remember during creation, God names the first day, the second day, and so on.
Isn’t it amazing to know we can live eternal lives now? We do not have to wait until we die.
- When we believe in God AND…
- When this belief inspires an intimate relationship with Christ – reflected in the metaphor of eating his body and drinking his blood THEN…
- We know God and are living eternal lives now.
Nothing is truer: People do not live by physical bread alone; we must eat the bread that came down from heaven. And the bread of heaven is available to us anytime.
