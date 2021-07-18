John the Baptist was beheaded by Herod as a result of the latter’s birthday dinner. In focusing on Herod’s birthday meal and Jesus’ feeding of the 5,000, we see great contrast.
The meal of Herod was about corruption and violence. The meal of Jesus reconciled both Jews and gentiles. The meal of Herod was for the upper-crust elite. The meal of Jesus was for the crowds. The highlight of Herod’s dinner was John’s head on a platter. The highlight of Jesus’ meal was everyone eating their fill, with leftovers to boot.
Though Herod was a Jew, the empire had replaced God in his life. The gospels tell us Herod liked to listen to John, despite John being at odds with Herod’s marriage to Herodias, his brother’s wife. Though he was intrigued by John the Baptist, Herod could not risk his own reputation to spare John’s life. His birthday guests’ opinion of him was paramount.
Conversely, Jesus’ focus was always outward. He did not care what people thought of him, especially those in power. Feeding the hungry crowds was his priority. He had no allegiance to, or concern about empire. He tried to make the disciples get on board with his way of thinking. Do you remember the story of the feeding of the 5,000? In it, Jesus said to Philip, “Where are we to buy bread for these people to eat?” Philip responds that even if they had six months-worth of paychecks, they would not have enough money to feed the crowds. And Andrew jumps in telling Jesus that there is a boy with five barley loaves and two fish, but what will that do for so many people? And in Matthew’s version of this miracle, the disciples go so far as to tell Jesus to send the people away to fend for themselves.
But Jesus took the bread and fish from the child, offered thanks to God, and distributed the food. The crowds ate their fill and still there were 12 baskets of leftovers.
I am fascinated that it is a child who is the catalyst in both stories – Herodias’ daughter, and in the feeding of the 5,000 – the boy with the bread and fish. Two innocents put to use for good and for evil.
The disciples, like Herod, could not see the kingdom of God come near, as Jesus did. In God’s kingdom, the worries around reputation, power, and resources do not exist. In the beautiful hymn, I am the bread of life, Jesus says,
I am the bread of life
You who come to Me shall not hunger
And who believe in Me shall not thirst
And we say,
Yes Lord I believe
That You are the Christ
The Son of God
Who has come
Into the world
In reality, however, our response is not an unqualified “yes”, but like the disciples and Herod, a “yes-but.”
Yes, Jesus we believe in you, but we cannot feed the crowds. We do not have the resources. There are too many hungry people and so few of us. And what about the people who really aren’t hungry, but are just taking advantage of the system? We need to save face – our friends may laugh at us when we try to help others.
Our lives are filled with choices. Herod and the disciples did not choose the kingdom of God. When we make building God’s kingdom our priority, by sharing God’s grace and love with others, we have all that we need to do his work in the world. We must trust him and our belief in him. We must let go of public opinion and do the right thing regardless of what others may think. So in doing, there will be more than enough for everyone at the life-giving banquet.
