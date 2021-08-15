The Rev. Doreen Rice is priest-in-charge at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, which is located at 4th and Adams. Mother Doreen and the Covenant congregation welcome you for worship on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. or Wednesdays at noon. Additionally, you are invited to Covenant’s free Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m.