John 6:35, 41-51
Jesus said, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never be hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.”
Then the Jews began to complain about him because he said, “I am the bread that came down from heaven.” They were saying, “Is not this Jesus, the son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know? How can he now say, ‘I have come down from heaven’?” Jesus answered them, “Do not complain among yourselves. No one can come to me unless drawn by the Father who sent me; and I will raise that person up on the last day. It is written in the prophets, ‘And they shall all be taught by God.’ Everyone who has heard and learned from the Father comes to me. Not that anyone has seen the Father except the one who is from God; he has seen the Father. Very truly, I tell you, whoever believes has eternal life. I am the bread of life. Your ancestors ate the manna in the wilderness, and they died. This is the bread that comes down from heaven, so that one may eat of it and not die. I am the living bread that came down from heaven. Whoever eats of this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give for the life of the world is my flesh.”
A bit of an overview…
In the passages leading up to the above reading, Jesus has fed the 5,000, fled from the crowds when they wanted to make him king, and challenged them when they demanded a sign in order to believe in him, referencing their ancestors eating manna in the wilderness.
In the passage above, manna in the wilderness is referenced again. God’s providing manna from heaven is not a story about physical nourishment but a story about trust – the struggle to trust God in the midst of human crisis. Jesus is telling the crowds that God is again providing manna from heaven in the person of Jesus – the logos, the Word of God incarnate. And this manna is the bread of life. Jesus says if you believe, you will have eternal life.
The word translated as “believe” is from the Greek word – pisteuo. Pisteuo more commonly refers to a trusting relationship and the word “trust” is an interesting alternative to the word “believe.”
When the crowds trust that Jesus is the “bread of life,” they will have eternal life because he is the source and way of life. Jesus is essential to life.
Let’s do a deeper dive.
Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. for the past four weeks, I have had a conversation with five other priests via ZOOM, through the Episcopal Church Pension Group’s program called CREDO. CREDO is designed to provide mutual support for clergy and to be a venue for sharing the joys and stresses of being a priest. Our group of priests is from all over the country, and we did not know each other prior to the start of our talks.
Recently, we discussed the notion that God is continually calling out to humanity and that he is at work in all situations and at all times, no matter what. This is a fundamental aspect of our faith, but an idea that can be very difficult to trust in.
I shared with my peer priests that for the past month or so, I have felt as if I am in the wilderness. I am trying to see God at work through the pandemic and especially through the debate around vaccinations. I want to trust he is active, but just cannot see it at this point. I suppose I need more time and more historical retrospect.
This spring, as so many were lining up for vaccinations, I was hopeful the pandemic was coming to an end. We resumed activities we had so keenly missed – including passing the peace and church coffee hours. I happily grabbed all my masks and stuffed them into the back of a draw in my office, figuring I would put one in the Covenant archives as a reminder of what we lived through.
My optimism began to wane as fewer and fewer people chose to get vaccinated as the weeks passed. And then the Delta variant appeared, with it vaccinated people becoming ill and new mask mandates popping up across the world.
Where is God at work in the anti-social, physically threatening situation in which we are living right now?
Perhaps the message in the sixth chapter of John is the answer to the question? Could God be at work right now, using the current situation as a way to encourage our trust in him, just as he did in for the Jews in the wilderness?
Jesus’ telling us he is the Bread of Life is the most hopeful phrase we can hear. He speaks in the present tense. I AM the bread of life, not I was the bread of life, or I will be the bread of life. I AM the bread of life – a phrase that promises eternal life right now. It is not a future reality but a very present reality.
My grandmother was an avid bread maker. She made all types of bread. She made cinnamon bread, always with extra cinnamon and sugar, she made Italian bread, and she made a delicious braided babka using a recipe her mother brought over from Poland.
My grandmother made so much bread; we always had a loaf or two in my childhood home. It was so common; we didn’t give the bread a second thought. We didn’t realize how much time and energy went into the making of the bread. And we certainly didn’t appreciate how much love my grandmother put into it. I miss that bread, not because it was delicious – and it was – I miss it because it was a product of her love. I miss my grandmother’s love.
Do we treat Jesus as the bread of life in the same way? Do we take Jesus’ life-giving nourishment for granted? Do we only trust when we receive a sign from above? Is it possible that we look for hope in the spectacular and not in the ordinary and certainly not in times of fear and anxiety?
This is the case in the gospel passage I reference here. The crowds have just experienced the miracle of the feeding the 5,000. Jesus tells them “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never be hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.”
One would assume they would say, “Yes, we understand, Jesus!” But no. Instead they question the validity of his statement because they know him. They know his family. He’s one of them. He can’t be anything special.
And so it is with hope. We often look for hope outside the ordinary and stressful things of life. When I visited patients as a hospital chaplain, I would offer thanks for the ordinary things and people – the doctors and nurses, the medicines being administered, the people preparing the food, even the view from a hospital room window.
Early in my ministry, I thought I should offer prayers for something more dramatic, for a miracle healing. But God works through the ordinary – through every-day medicines and medical staff.
When we trust in Jesus, we live into the very essence of what is necessary for existence and we draw nourishment from the vine, and eat the loving, liberating life-giving bread.
And the thing about this love, which is evidence of God’s activity in the world in all situations, is that it is a source of hope no matter what. Even hope in the midst of a deadly mutating world-wide virus.
When we believe, when we trust that Jesus is truly the bread of life, we are connected to the tap root, the source of life and vitality. And the nourishment this provides makes us whole and healthy in body, mind, and spirit. We can see the world in goodness and not fall prey to fear and darkness. We will not complain about God and his lack of involvement in our lives, but rather celebrate and cherish the gift of his son and the ultimate reality that God is active among us, no matter what.
