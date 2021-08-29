Jesus said, “Those who eat my flesh and drink my blood abide in me, and I in them. Just as the living Father sent me, and I live because of the Father, so whoever eats me will live because of me. This is the bread that came down from heaven, not like that which your ancestors ate, and they died. But the one who eats this bread will live forever.” He said these things while he was teaching in the synagogue at Capernaum.
When many of his disciples heard it, they said, “This teaching is difficult; who can accept it?” But Jesus, being aware that his disciples were complaining about it, said to them, “Does this offend you? Then what if you were to see the Son of Man ascending to where he was before? It is the spirit that gives life; the flesh is useless. The words that I have spoken to you are spirit and life. But among you there are some who do not believe.” For Jesus knew from the first who were the ones that did not believe, and who was the one that would betray him. And he said, “For this reason I have told you that no one can come to me unless it is granted by the Father.”
Because of this many of his disciples turned back and no longer went about with him. So Jesus asked the twelve, “Do you also wish to go away?” Simon Peter answered him, “Lord, to whom can we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and know that you are the Holy One of God.”
In light of all the human misery we are witnessing right now from the resumption of a COVID emergency, to flooding and wildfires in this country and suffering in Haiti and Afghanistan, this gospel passage is germane.
Right now, I am frightened and feel dislocated. Nothing is assured and we can make no definitive plans. We cannot even be comforted with the knowledge that we, or our parents, or our children will receive health care at a hospital with so many ICU beds taken by those who have contracted the virus.
I am overwhelmed as well. There is just so much need. We are being inundated for requests for donations for Haiti and Afghanistan. And we are asked to spread the word about the critical importance of vaccines. I worry about our soldiers abroad. Where do I start and what can I manage to do? Can I really do anything at all?
The scripture quoted here can provide answers. In it, Peter expresses the feeling of the crowds when he tells Jesus it is difficult to abide in. But Peter also tells Jesus that there is nowhere else to turn. And the same goes for us. Where are we to turn? Our place of worship. It is no matter that the church is a human construct and therefore flawed. And clergy are human. Through communal worship, we see a path forward to live our lives in God. And we are offered both comfort and ideas for doing his work in the world. It is important to note that when we turn to God for comfort only, we end up turning away because the teaching is just too difficult. The example of this are the crowds who had their physical needs met when Jesus fed them bread and fish, but leave him because they do not want to do the difficult work. Abiding in Jesus may be hard, but it inspires action to care for another. Rest assured, there is no act of care or kindness that is too small or insignificant; it can be life changing.
The needs of the world are overwhelming. Pick a hardship or two that resonate with you and put your energy toward eliminating those problems. The work of God’s kingdom is difficult, but as his beloved children, we are more than up to the task.
Finally, I close with a new favorite poem that really touched me this week. Our hearts can be stuffed with savage mementos, which get in the way of our abiding in God’s love.
“Advice to Myself”
wby Louise Erdrich
Leave the dishes.
Let the celery rot in the bottom drawer of the refrigerator
and an earthen scum harden on the kitchen floor.
Leave the black crumbs in the bottom of the toaster.
Throw the cracked bowl out and don’t patch the cup.
Don’t patch anything. Don’t mend. Buy safety pins.
Don’t even sew on a button.
Let the wind have its way, then the earth
that invades as dust and then the dead
foaming up in gray rolls underneath the couch.
Talk to them. Tell them they are welcome.
Don’t keep all the pieces of the puzzles
or the doll’s tiny shoes in pairs, don’t worry
who uses whose toothbrush or if anything
matches, at all.
Except one word to another. Or a thought.
Pursue the authentic-decide first
what is authentic,
then go after it with all your heart.
Your heart, that place
you don’t even think of cleaning out.
That closet stuffed with savage mementos.
Don’t sort the paper clips from screws from saved baby teeth
or worry if we’re all eating cereal for dinner
again. Don’t answer the telephone, ever,
or weep over anything at all that breaks.
Pink molds will grow within those sealed cartons
in the refrigerator. Accept new forms of life
and talk to the dead
who drift in through the screened windows, who collect
patiently on the tops of food jars and books.
Recycle the mail, don’t read it, don’t read anything
except what destroys
the insulation between yourself and your experience
or what pulls down or what strikes at or what shatters
this ruse you call necessity.
“Advice to Myself” by Louise Erdrich from Original Fire. © Harper Collins Publishers, 2003
