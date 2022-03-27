Last week, a friend and I took a brief road trip to visit a few small towns in Southeast Kansas, including Sedan, Hamilton, Howard, Independence and Moline.
It was a fun trip; although it would have been helpful for us to know in advance that many businesses and restaurants in small Kansas towns are not open on Sundays and Mondays. Dinner our first evening was a pizza from a gas station as no restaurants were open.
The towns we visited were economically distressed; often the downtown areas were desolate, filled with empty store fronts. Looking at the town, one could conclude that it no longer had any value and there was not anything worth seeing. But if one looks closely, there is tremendous richness in small-town Kansas. For example, in Moline we stopped at the only operating store in town following a visit to Kansas’ oldest swing bridge. We were curious what the business was, as every other store had long ago been shuttered.
The store, housed in an old building built in the late 1800s sold antiques, collectibles and used clothing. I was delighted to find an old Ball Jar filled with antique buttons, which came home with me to Junction City. Within the store as well, were original architectural elements that became the subject of an enjoyable conversation with the store’s owners. In fact, they offered a tour of the upstairs storeroom, not open to the public.
In Moline’s heyday, the storeroom was the town’s ball room and a center of community life. The original wood floors and tin ceiling were in still place. It was beautiful. Had we looked away, and not seen what Moline offered, we would have missed out on a great conversation and history lesson.
Often, looking away is our normal response, especially when it comes to seeing something painful or uncomfortable. I, for one, cannot watch any of the ASPCA commercials showing cruelty to animals. I have to turn the television off. I have a friend unable to watch the scenes coming out of the Ukraine right now. The human suffering is just too much for him. But looking – seeing – is critically important and inspiring.
The young people who recorded the death of George Floyd did not look away. Their courage brought to light for our country issues of injustice that we need to confront. Looking away results in apathy.
Think back for a moment on Moses’ experience with God in the burning bush. Moses averted his eyes, since the Israelites believed looking at God would result in one’s death. So Moses did not see God. In Jesus, however, the crowds gazed directly at God incarnate. God was there for the people to see. And for us to see.
In Luke 13:1-9, Jesus explains that life can come to an end unexpectedly in an instant, as it did for Galileans murdered by Pilate or those killed when the tower of Siloam fell on them.
Recently, I officiated at the funeral of an old friend who tripped down a small flight of stairs and died from a broken neck. Freak accident. Tomorrow is not assured to any of us. Jesus, therefore, admonishes us to repent as soon as possible in the passage from Luke. He does not tell us that repentance is some sort of moral change of heart. Repentance is a new way of seeing the world. To repent means to see Jesus’ face in everyone we meet. It means we do not look away from the pain of the world. We see it and act upon it by caring for our neighbors.
We need to look for God, because in looking, we see him, face-to-face.
The Rev. Doreen Rice is the priest at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, which is located at 4th and Adams. The Covenant congregation welcomes you for worship on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. or 10:15 a.m. Additionally, you are invited to Covenant’s free Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m. The church also has a Pet Food Pantry and Diaper Bank for anyone in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.