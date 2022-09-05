On one occasion when Jesus was going to the house of a leader of the Pharisees to eat a meal on the sabbath, they were watching him closely.
When he noticed how the guests chose the places of honor, he told them a parable. "When you are invited by someone to a wedding banquet, do not sit down at the place of honor, in case someone more distinguished than you has been invited by your host; and the host who invited both of you may come and say to you, `Give this person your place,' and then in disgrace you would start to take the lowest place. But when you are invited, go and sit down at the lowest place, so that when your host comes, he may say to you, `Friend, move up higher'; then you will be honored in the presence of all who sit at the table with you. For all who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted."
He said also to the one who had invited him, "When you give a luncheon or a dinner, do not invite your friends or your brothers or your relatives or rich neighbors, in case they may invite you in return, and you would be repaid. But when you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, and the blind. And you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you, for you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous."
In this gospel passage, Jesus is attending a third dinner party hosted by a local religious leader. It is obvious Jesus was on the radar of the Jewish leaders, many of whom were threatened by his teaching and healing and at the party referenced above, are “watching him closely”.
At the meal, Jesus offers guests a lesson in humility and offers his host specifically an idea for whom to invite to future dinners.
In Jesus’ time, meals were a place of hierarchy. In Jewish culture, guests were seated by rank. both at banquets and in synagogues. The “best” seats were those closest to the host of a dinner.
Jewish sages had long urged humility among the people, but as people do, social pressures often outweighed religious teaching. Just like today. Jesus echoes the wisdom of the sages; his message seems fairly straightforward, think back to Micah 6:8 – “do justice and love kindness and walk humbly with your God.”
But there may be more to Jesus’ message, and he cleverly makes it by speaking aloud:
First, by discussing the place where one sits and upward mobility, he makes the topic embarrassing.
Second, by saying “For all who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted," Jesus again is calling the dinner guests, and us out. If we attempt to humble ourselves, are we not hoping to be recognized and moved into a higher position? It is false humility.
And third, Jesus immediately follows up his words to everyone at the party with private comments to the host about whom should be invited to the banquet – those who never have a place at the table. Jesus has figuratively flipped the tables. The notion of status and hierarchy is meaningless. What we aspire to should be given to those who have no such aspirations simply because of who they are.
Genuine humility has no motive or a quid pro quo expectation and does not rely on the opinion of others. Genuine humility is genuinely caring for those in need. The rules that humanity innately understands and operates by are not valid in the realm where Jesus operates.
We must ensure there is a place for everyone at our tables and altars.
The Rev. Doreen Rice is the priest at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City's oldest church
