This past Sunday was the first Sunday in Lent, the time in the church year when individuals are encouraged to practice self-examination, prayer, fasting and reading and meditating on God’s holy Word. Lent means “light” and it is also the time of the year when we see days lengthening and brightening.
Luke 4:1-13 is very well known – Jesus is in the wilderness, tempted by the devil to disavow God and provide nourishment, safety and power for himself. The temptation for Jesus is to let go of God and rely solely on his own power.
The focus of the passage is often Jesus and his ability to thwart the devil. This year, I was drawn to the devil, to the notion of evil. I grew up with a grandmother who believed in the actual existence of the Devil – an entity, once an angel, thrown of out heaven by God. I do not believe in the existence of the Devil as an entity, a being, a thing. I believe God’s creation is too good for a presence like this to exist. I do believe, however in the reality of evil. Evil attempts to destroy light in the world and attempts to prevent people living the lives God intends for them. The way we fight evil is by loving God and by loving our neighbor with acts of kindness, support and empathy that lift people up. Racism, prejudice and sexism are all examples of evil.
Another example of evil is what the world is witnessing in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country is evil. In 1986 at this time of year, I was in the former U.S.S.R. The wall had not yet come down, so the Soviet Union was the epitome of communism. Our group visited Moscow, Georgia, Saint Petersburg, and a number of other cities and villages. The trip was fascinating, but not enjoyable. Everything was bleak, dark, oppressive and cold. We witnessed people standing in longlines for a loaf of bread. We were furtively approached by individuals asking for items unavailable to them, including toothpaste, tampons and cigarettes. It felt as if we were in an Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn novel.
It appears Vladimir Putin has fallen prey to temptation. He believes he has the personal power to do as he pleases, including wage war against the people of the Ukraine. He is attempting to destroy the light by lying to Russian citizens and the rest of the world about the reasons for the invasion. And a tactic includes Russian troops attacking Ukrainian civilians, including women, children and babies. Putin’s hubris is evil as is his desire for Russian hegemony.
The response from the world has been swift and strong. Perhaps it is two years of COVID anger we have been harboring. Whatever the reason, the world is confronting evil. Economic sanctions are affecting the Russian economy and the country is increasingly isolated. Even Russian cats are being prevented from competing in international cat shows!
In Lent we are to pray. Let us pray for Ukrainian troops, leaders and civilians. Let us pray for our own troops and leaders. Our prayers are our calling out evil and fighting to keep the light in eastern Europe.
Prayers are our weapon. Faith is our shield. And love always wins.
The Rev. Doreen Rice is the priest at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, which is located at 4th and Adams. The Covenant congregation welcomes you for worship on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. or 10:15 a.m. Additionally, you are invited to Covenant’s free Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m. The church also has a Pet Food Pantry and Diaper Bank for anyone in need.
