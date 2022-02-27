The passage of Luke 6:27-38 is a continuation of Jesus’ Sermon on the Plain. In it, Jesus instructs us to act in a way that is counterintuitive to our human nature. He tells us to love our enemies and do good to those who hate us, not to judge or condemn, to forgive, give and be merciful and to do to others as we would have them do to us.
Anger and resentment, pushed to their limits, are very destructive. They are destructive and not only to others, but to us as well. Jesus understood broken human relationships are not black and white. It is not as simple as saying, “I am angry with my brother, so I will no longer speak to him, but will go on with my life as if he never existed.” A broken relationship and the associated pain, anger, resentment and grief can pervade one’s entire life in a terribly negative way.
I once had a friend who went through a very, very contentious divorce. He was unable to let go of the anger around the divorce and his ex-wife. It was so present that his junior high-aged children eventually stopped seeing him. Because of this, he refused to speak to them for causing him pain. He referred to them as his “ex-children” and said they were dead to him. He did not experience his kids’ graduations from high school and college. He was not invited to his daughter’s wedding. Sadly, his son died suddenly a few years ago. My friend had not seen or spoken to the young man in seven years.
One would expect this tragedy to create a desire in my friend to reconcile with his remaining child. In fact, she tried to visit him. He told her she was not welcome until she apologized for everything she had “done” to him.
I mentioned the story of the prodigal son, to which my friend responded, “Don’t give me any of that Jesus garbage.”
We can say he got what was coming to him, or in Jesus’ words – “for the measure you give will be the measure you get back.”
My friend allowed his resentment to go to the extreme. This is quite common in human relationships. We hold grudges against others, often members of our own families. As time passes, the dissolution of the relationship becomes the norm. We put our focus on those who loves us, those who give us a return on our love and efforts. We may comfort ourselves with the false idea that there will always be time to reconcile a broken relationship. Or more truthfully, we tell ourselves once the other person apologizes, we will be willing to be in community once again. “We are not at fault – it is the other person. He or she owes us an apology.”
By dealing with anger before it goes too far, we are sharing God’s love with one another. God is at work when we make decisions and act out of love – when what we do is loving. If it is not loving, it is not from God. When we act out of God’s love, we preserve and grow our own health and that of the world around us. When we live in God’s grace and genuinely believe our brothers and sisters are loved by God, it is impossible to hold onto anger and resentment.
We must take to heart Jesus’ message and understand that the loving act of reconciliation is profoundly healthier and grace-filled than the festering and destructive emotions of anger and resentment. The American philosopher Dallas Willard once commented “if we think loving our enemies seems impossible, we should look at the lives of those who hate their enemy.”
