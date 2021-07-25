The apostles gathered around Jesus, and told him all that they had done and taught. He said to them, “Come away to a deserted place all by yourselves and rest a while.” For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat. And they went away in the boat to a deserted place by themselves. Now many saw them going and recognized them, and they hurried there on foot from all the towns and arrived ahead of them. As he went ashore, he saw a great crowd; and he had compassion for them, because they were like sheep without a shepherd; and he began to teach them many things.
When they had crossed over, they came to land at Gennesaret and moored the boat. When they got out of the boat, people at once recognized him, and rushed about that whole region and began to bring the sick on mats to wherever they heard he was. And wherever he went, into villages or cities or farms, they laid the sick in the marketplaces, and begged him that they might touch even the fringe of his cloak; and all who touched it were healed.
There are two messages in this passage from Mark’s gospel for us to consider. The first is the importance of times of relaxation as we work to be Jesus’ hands and feet in the world. Our ministries can be exhausting and there is a necessity for rest, yet it can be so elusive.
The second message is the fact that there is no respite for the poor and the people who care for others who are ill or hungry or in any other need.
Let us start with the first point. We all need times when we can step away from our work and just rest. Jesus tells the disciples today “Come away to a deserted place all by yourselves and rest a while.” We can only meet the demands of the world – big and small – when we have the energy to do so. And that energy is not endless, it needs to be replenished during times of rest and relaxation.
For me, removal means time spent in eastern West Virginia, where there is no cell or internet service. I find, however the anticipation of my time spent there is often better than the actual trip. And the reason is this — I cannot relax even if I cannot check my phone or email. Because, guess what? When I cannot read emails, I end of up worrying about what I may be missing. Have I missed a message from church? What if something has happened to my kids? What if something has happened to my parents? What if, what if, what if…
These words rob us of our ability to find true rest and renewal.
I worry about us and the next generations who are physically and emotionally tied to their phones and other electronic devices and the expectation of instant contact the phones provide. I know I suffer from not being able to relax and take a break from my everyday life, and my kids are even worse. There are no times when they think their phones should be turned off, even Christmas morning. And a friend of mine shared being at a wedding recently where the groom’s cell phone, tucked into a pocket of his tuxedo, went off during the marriage ceremony.
I do not believe the heightened level of awareness and anticipation is healthy. I find myself longing for the old days when we wrote letters and had rotary phones and no answering machines. Our lives included a forced patience. We had to be patient when we simply dialed a phone number.
And we were forced to call that number again and again if no one answered. And think about mailing a letter. When we sent news by mail, we knew there would be time before we received an answer. We could shut our brains off for a time, as we awaited a response.
But today, with the internet and cell phones that built in “wait time” no longer exists. Even when we take a day of vacation and do not check email, voice mail, or texts – we may find ourselves worrying about what we may be missing.
Finding time for rest and renewal is difficult. And this is the second message of today’s gospel passage.
Despite the disciples’ and Jesus’ attempt to find time to rest, the crowds continue to appear. There is literally no rest for the weary; a sentiment that often applies to our own lives.
The sentiment is real. Think about those who care for others in great need. There is no rest. Think about the doctors and nurses caring for COVID patients. Or caretakers for those suffering from dementia. Illness does not take a break. One cannot relax because the illness is ever present.
In Mark’s gospel, we read of the crowds appearing around Jesus wherever he may be. The reality is that the poor and the ill cannot take a break. Jesus is their only hope. The sick are carried on mats with the hope of touching just the fringe on his cloak in a desperate attempt to find healing and peace.
The same is true today. Those in need are continually working to survive and their survival can be dependent on us. Their illnesses require our care. Their needs for things like food, shelter, and advocacy require our intervention.
So the question is this – how do we balance the need for rest with the never-ending needs of the world around us?
The answer is in today’s gospel passage. Despite needing rest, Jesus responds to the crowds because “he had compassion for them.” The dictionary defines compassion as having sympathetic pity and concern for the suffering of others.
And theologian Fredrick Buechner describes compassion as “the fatal capacity for feeling what it is like to live inside somebody else’s skin. It is the knowledge that there can never really be any peace and joy for me until there is peace and joy finally for you, too.” This is also the definition of salvation – mutual wholeness through the sharing of God’s grace and love.
This describes Jesus’ and the disciples’ ministry. And it describes our ministries in the world.
A popular strategy for trying to relax is to imagine you are in your happy place — those special places we return to that mean so much to us. I am going to guess that our happy places all have one thing in common – they are places where we were able to let go of the worries of the world. Places where we truly found rest and renewal. Places where we realized “all is right with the world.”
Now, returning to our happy places is a strategy for relaxation because we do not live our lives in our happy places. This is actually quite sad. We need rest and renewal to function. There is an element of hubris in living a life of to-dos. We find pleasure in checking items off a long to-do list. And we find pleasure in boasting about all we do and accomplish.
However, this is misplaced satisfaction. There are times when we justify not offering help to another because we are too busy or too tired. We learned today Jesus was moved to help others out of compassion.
Compassion is a key component in our acting as Christ’s hands and feet. It helps remove the blinders from our eyes to see need in the world around us so we can act upon that need.
The needs of the world will never cease. We are continually called to feed the hungry, welcome the stranger, clothe the naked, care for the sick, and visit those imprisoned. If we approach serving others out of compassion, we may focus less on our time and energy level and more on the needs of others.
The work of ministry is exhausting. Jesus knew this, which is why he told us “Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”
So maybe the point is to find rest and renewal when the opportunity presents itself – in quiet moments throughout the day, rather than operating at 1,000 mph and then collapsing in utter exhaustion. Running on empty and then hoping an artificially imposed break from the world like a vacation rarely accomplishes the goal since we continue to worry and ask, “what if” and “what am I missing?”
Rest and renewal come when our ministry is yoked to Jesus and we allow him to shoulder the burden, offering us the freedom to feel compassion.
