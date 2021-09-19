The Rev. Shawn Sherraden is a deacon-intern at the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, which is located at 4th and Adams. Deacon Shawn and the other Covenant clergy and congregation welcome you for worship on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. or 10 a.m. or Wednesdays at noon for prayers and healing. Additionally, you are invited to Covenant’s free Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m.