The Book of Revelation is the final book of the Bible. People, clergy included, often have mixed feelings about the book. It is apocalyptic in tone and filled with odd imagery and symbolism, making it difficult to understand and apply to life. D.H. Lawrence called Revelation the “Judas Iscariot of the New Testament.”
Revelation, however, deserves our respect and attention. It is the consummation of all scripture illustrating God’s reign in place and eternal life assured through Jesus’ resurrection. A frequent comment about Revelation is “it screams” resurrection.
Some interesting information about the Book of Revelation is that it was written by a man named John around the year 96. There is debate as to whether the author is the same John of the fourth gospel. The writer authored the book on the island of Patmos during the reign of the Roman emperor, Domitian. Domitian demanded the populace refer to him as “Lord and God.” Many Christians refused to do so and were put to death. It is believed John also opposed Domitian and was exiled to Patmos.
John’s use of imagery was strategic and intentional. He wanted to hide the message of his writings, i.e. God’s reign and Jesus resurrected, from the Roman authorities. He wanted to share Revelation’s message of hope to the early Christians. His symbolism conveyed a reality. The symbols were not the reality. Think about a painting of a person by an artist who is very exact. It is obvious a person is the subject of the painting. Now think about Picasso’s depiction of a person. The image may be distorted, but we still know the drawing is of a person. Reality is conveyed in each instance.
John’s message of hope was so important to the early Christians, as they lived in apocalyptic times. Their very lives were under threat for believing in Jesus. We, too, as humanity live in apocalyptic times with the constant threats of terrorism, war, nuclear annihilation, global disease, gun violence and climate issues. In our personal lives, we can experience apocalypse as well. Revelation provides us hope to counteract the fear we experience as a world community and as individuals.
Revelation 7:9-17 is read during the Easter season in many churches across the world. In it, the writer sees “a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, robed in white, with palm branches in their hands.”
This passage fulfills God’s promise to Abram in Genesis that through his offspring, all nations will be saved. Additionally, the great multitude represents all the people of the earth, joining together to sing God’s praises. And we read that the great multitude “have come out of the great ordeal; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb” and “God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.” The great ordeal is life itself, with its pain, suffering and tears. The great multitude are the faithful who put their trust in the resurrected Christ.
The hope is expansive and profound. God’s love is expansive, resulting in every tear being wiped away from every person in the world. And God’s love is profound, since it seemed to all come to an end on a cross in Jerusalem. God did not die; Jesus rose from the dead. Hope is assured!
On Easter Sunday, churches are filled with people saying “Christ is risen! The Lord is risen indeed! Alleluia!” This phrase encapsulates the essence of Christianity. Sometimes, however, the phrase can ring hollow as we live with public and private apocalypse. The Book of Revelation reminds us, however, that Christ knows our worries and pain. Through his resurrection, every pain and tear are overcome through history now and forever. Christ is risen!
