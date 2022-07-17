Preaching about the Trinity is difficult for clergy folks. Often, when preachers attempt to explain the unexplainable concept of God in three persons, we oversimplify the doctrine to the point of affirming exactly what the doctrine is not trying to convey.
Bosco Peters, an Anglican priest from New Zealand, says “When we attempt to explain the Trinity, we can slip into dangerous waters.”
For example:
Tritheism – when we say the Trinity is three Gods
Modalism – When we say there are three forms of God, such as steam, liquid and ice
Subordinationalism – God the Father is the greatest, second is God the Son and third the Holy Spirit.
Rather than attempt to explain something our intellects cannot encapsulate, I would rather discuss how the Trinity engages in our lives.
We were created so God can share the joy of our daily activities with us and we can share the joy of our daily activities with God. God wants to be with us at all times, no matter how busy we are. Jesus engaged with God, his loving father in every activity of his day – in his teaching, healing, forgiving and loving the unlovable.
When Jesus says, “Follow Me,” he is telling us to follow his example and understand that God is acting in our daily lives and work, and when we invite God in, we are a partner with God in divine activity.
A retired Episcopal priest mentor of mine explains the Trinity in the following way: We think of the Father as eternally uncreated love. Love, if it is really love, by its very nature is self-expressive. We understand God’s self-expressed love in the person of Jesus Christ. Love, it is really love, is returned because true love is also self-responsive. Christ returns God’s love through the Holy Spirit. Jesus gave us the Spirit so we can become part of love expressed and love returned.
God wants us to participate in the unity of love shared by the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Through the centuries, the relationship of the Trinity has been described as a dance, as the constant flow of uncreated love.
Just as we cannot understand the Trinity, we cannot imagine the love and joy of the dance of the Trinity. The joy of the shared life of the Trinity is not contained within the three-some, it is there for us to be absorbed into.
For many of us, the idea of underserved love from God is almost as difficult to understand as the Trinity. We are trained from childhood to believe that we need to do something deserving to receive a reward. Scripture tells us and the life of Jesus showed us that God loves us with no strings attached. God does not require anything of us to be God.
The apparent rub to dancing with the Trinity is that we must say “yes” to God’s invitation. God chooses to love us, and we have to choose to love God back. Love is not love if it is forced or required.
Through his life and ministry, Jesus gave us the example of choosing to love God and when he ascended, he provided the Holy Spirit to inspire our love.
Returning to our human self-doubts about being worthy of God’s love, we worry we are too sinful to be loved by the divine Trinity. We can believe we are too far gone and outside the realm of God’s love. Intellectually, we know that is never the case. We are never not showered in God’s ineffable love nor is God ever distant from us.
And as we learn to say “yes” to joining in the dance of the Trinity, we will learn more and more of the truth that is the flowing love dance between the God, Jesus and the Spirit and each of us.
