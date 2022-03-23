Old letters that spell out “COLONIAL” came from the marquee of the Colonial Theater, now the C. L. Hoover Opera House. For many area residents, these letters represent the memories they have of the building. That look went away when the Opera House was restored to its 1898 appearance during its renovation in 2008.
Now, the directors are adding the building at 131 W. 7th St. to the Opera House complex.
“This will create more rehearsal and meeting rooms to accommodate our growing youth education programs, in addition to many other exciting improvements,” directors Sheila and Joe Markley said.
One of the new rehearsal rooms has been designated as the Colonial Room. It was the Markley’s intention to refurbish the old Colonial Theatre marquee letters, relight them and hang them in the new Colonial Room. In the original marquee, there were two sets of the Colonial letters. The red letters were outlined in white neon tubing. The Opera House owned one full set of the letters, minus the glass neon tubing.
During the pandemic lockdown, employees cleaned and organized the basement, which is where the COLONIAL letters were stored. But, unknown to them at that time, there was a problem: the “C” was missing.
It was on March 17, as staff got the letters out and put them in order, that they discovered the “C” was missing. All they had was “OLONIAL.”
“We know we had one full set of letters, as we had used them at various events since the restoration,” the Markley’s said.
Sheila Markley and Britany Lamb, marketing director, sent out email messages and posted to Facebook explaining the mystery.
“To our great surprise and everlasting delight, Chuck Otte, Extension agent, answered immediately,” Sheila Markley said. “His wife, Jaye saw the post and alerted Chuck to the search.”
Chuck had a “C” and an “O” that still had the neon tubing intact and were from the second set of letters. He purchased these two letters at a fundraising auction for the Opera House renovation some 30 years ago. Chuck graciously donated both letters back to the Opera House. So now, they have a “C” and an extra “O.”
The next day, Heather Hagadorn, director of the Geary County Historical Museum, contacted Joe Markley, to inform him that the museum had the original missing “C.” According to Hagedorn, two years ago, the Museum requested the loan of the C for their Alphabetical History Exhibit.
“The mystery is solved,” Sheila Markley said. “We want to thank the community of Junction City for putting on their Sherlock Holmes hats and bringing the historic ‘Two C’s’ back home.”
In fond memory of the Colonial Theater, one rehearsal/event space in the second story of the new building will be named the Colonial Room. It is the Markley’s hope to display the refurbished letters on the wall in that room as an architectural tribute to the history of the community’s beloved Opera House.
The project to restore, remodel and incorporate the new building into the Opera House complex is estimated to cost $2 million dollars. Individuals, groups or foundations interested in making a donation can contact Joe or Sheila Markley at 785-238-3906.
