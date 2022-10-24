CLAY CENTER — Across the globe, corrupt political leaders institute laws and policies that oppress their people. Debased wealthy abuse their power for personal gain. Possibilities of World War III and nuclear war are spoken of. Criminals go unpunished while the just are defamed and imprisoned. Deception, lawlessness and perversions of all sorts abound. Our world has gone mad. Where is God?
At times it can seem as if there is no God when the state of the world and your own community goes from bad to worse. Can it be stopped, or is man a god unto himself, doing as he pleases with no accountability, no justice? Is there any hope for a world out of control or is evil destined to reign supreme?
To discover the answer, lift your eyes above the news headlines. Look beyond what you see, which is a foggy mist of deception and fear. Above is a truth that hangs like a mighty banner which states in bold letters, “For God is the King of all the earth . . . God reigns over the nations . . .” (Psalm 47:7-8) Despite this truth, many of those in power have no fear of God, “The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord and against his Anointed . . .” (Ps. 2:2) Do the rulers not realize that God sees their plans and will hold them to account? “Arise, Lord, do not let mortals triumph; let the nations be judged in your presence.” (Ps. 19:9) For God will become their enemy if they persist and do not turn from their ways, “Strike them with terror, Lord; let the nations know they are only mortal.
The nations and those in power that defy the Lord God, misunderstand His patience. They act without any concern for God nor of consequences. It is a veil of deceit the evil one has laid over their eyes.
As evil proceeds from bad to worse and corrupt men become even more so we might wonder why God does not respond to the arrogance of the merciless. Why does He not pour out His wrath on the cruel, unjust and grossly immoral?
God’s ways are opposite of mankind’s. We want instant action and often revenge. God responds differently.
He comes to where the prince of darkness dwells, who orchestrates the madness. The Holy One listens as the father of lies arrogantly declares “I am King of the Earth. God has no place here.” But while Satan speaks, the sovereign King of the Universe, with His saving light, quietly and humbly moves about in the darkness. He walks the ground He spoke into existence long ago searching, looking, calling and drawing men and women through the power of His unseen Spirit. The light of His Word of Truth pierces the darkness. His Spirit-empowered servants boldly expose the evil, while proclaiming the way of salvation to those held captive by the wicked prince.
The evil one fights back using every weapon available to silence the Most High’s servants.
Satan once battled God’s only Son, whom was killed on a cross. He was the prince’s greatest enemy. Three days of celebrating went by. Then all the sudden, the Son rose from the dead, and the prince of darkness’ head was smashed by the Son of God into defeat.
As evil exerts itself in our world understand this. The King of Kings has defeated Stan, evil, death and sin. He is the Victor! He is here and at work among us. Today, flee from the slavery of sin. Run to Jesus and be free!
A prayer for you. “Lord God, open our eyes to see you high and lifted up above the evil plans of men. Reveal yourself to us. Let us not be held captive to fear or destructive ways. We turn to you. Only you can save our souls and the nations of the world. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.