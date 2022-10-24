CLAY CENTER — Across the globe, corrupt political leaders institute laws and policies that oppress their people. Debased wealthy abuse their power for personal gain. Possibilities of World War III and nuclear war are spoken of. Criminals go unpunished while the just are defamed and imprisoned. Deception, lawlessness and perversions of all sorts abound. Our world has gone mad. Where is God?

At times it can seem as if there is no God when the state of the world and your own community goes from bad to worse. Can it be stopped, or is man a god unto himself, doing as he pleases with no accountability, no justice? Is there any hope for a world out of control or is evil destined to reign supreme?

CLINT DECKER is President of Great Awakenings. Please share your comment with Clint at cdecker@ greatawakenings.org and follow his blog at clintdecker.blogspot.com.