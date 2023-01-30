Actors From The London Stage bring 'Romeo and Juliet' to the McCain Performance Series

The star-crossed lovers of “Romeo and Juliet” bring high drama to the McCain Performance Series stage. From left, Thomas Wingfield, Hilary Maclean, Grace Andrews, Jonathan Oldfield and Kaffe Keating, with Actors From The London Stage, perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at McCain Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series hosts its first dramatic play of the spring season when Actors From The London Stage perform Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Kansas State University’s McCain Auditorium.

Shakespeare’s most beloved and well-known work, “Romeo and Juliet,” alternates between laugh-out-loud comedy, exuberant romance and wrenching tragedy. Featuring Shakespeare’s greatest romantic pairing — a star-crossed duo whose passion careens into disaster — “Romeo and Juliet” is populated with unforgettable characters, high drama and Shakespeare’s most famed passages. The feud between two dynastic families is put to the ultimate test when Romeo, of the Montague family, and Juliet, of the Capulets, fall deeply into love. Prevented from marrying by their warring families, yet unable to turn away from each other, the lovers embark on a dangerous plan to secretly wed, leading to unexpected consequences.

