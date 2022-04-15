Adaptive dance lessons and an upcoming adaptive dance camp is providing young children with special needs the opportunity to express themselves through dancing in an environment where they can learn at their own pace.
One young dancer taking lessons is a 6-year-old girl named Mia who is recovering from a surgery that removed a tumor in her brain. Before the surgery, Mia experienced movement challenges because of the tumor, and her parents feared for her life when they discovered the issue.
Viktorija Siauciunas, Mia’s mother, said before the little girl went into surgery, her daughter had one question: “Mommy, will I be able to dance?”
Now, Mia’s question is answered. Even though she still deals with tremors from the surgery, she dances around the studio during Megan Wood’s adaptive dance class at Clarabel’s Dance Studio in Junction City, smiling as she raises her arms in a “strength pose” in the ballet she is learning.
“For me to be here now is more than special,” Siauciunas said, watching her daughter at dance class Saturday morning.
Mia is one of six students in Wood’s first adaptive dance class.
Woods, of Junction City, is a speech pathologist in Geary County Schools, so she already had experience working with children who need a little more attention than others. Additionally, she and her husband are going through the process to adopt a child with down syndrome.
Woods said she enjoys helping children who have special needs and believes there is a great need for more opportunities for children with special needs in the community. Woods has taken dance classes, and her children are in dance classes, so she thought it would be a good idea to have a dance opportunity specifically for those who have special needs.
“I brought it up to the current teachers and I thought, there is no reason I can’t teach it, so I just jumped in head first,” she said. “I’ve always had a passion for (working with individuals with special needs).”
Although she has not taught dancing in the past, she reached out to Clarabel’s Dance Studio and was given the go-ahead to host the classes there.
It was a challenge teaching dance for the first time, but Woods said it really helped that she knew how to work with her target audience. Additionally, she was able to attain the help of four local students who volunteered to partner with the younger children.
Currently, the class takes place on Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m. The summer dance camp is planned for July 24-29.
Woods said the classes are going well so far, and she would love to continue the classes through future years so long as there are families who wish to participate.
Abby is another student in Wood’s dance class. Her mother, Amy Innis, said her daughter Abby is used to watching her siblings in activities but doesn’t have many of her own. These classes provide her daughter the opportunity to have a hobby of her own and a way for her to learn in an environment that moves at a pace she can follow.
“It’s been helpful, because she is easily overwhelmed by large groups,” Innis said. “She looks forward to putting on that pretty leotard … and being in a class that she can keep up with helps to boost her confidence.”
Wood’s current class of students will perform a ballet at the Clarabel’s Dance Studio recital on Memorial Day weekend. Woods said her current dancers and other families have expressed interest in the summer camp in July.
The camp will include songs from the Disney movie “Encanto,” integrating the songs with dance moves and techniques.
Woods said her goal is to have three classes in total: ballet and jazz dance classes for school age children with special needs and a class for adults with special needs.
“It’s really easy to overlook those individuals in our community, because we don’t see them in our schools anymore,” she said, referring to adults with special needs. “We are missing some of those opportunities for them.”
Woods said she is thankful for the amount of support she has received from the community since she started the adaptive class, including sponsorships for dancers. Through the classes, Woods hopes to continue to make an impact on families with special needs in the community.
Registration for the summer dance camp is open. To register a child for the camp or to learn more about adaptive dance classes, contact Woods at 785-307-1289 or Clarabel’s Dance Studio at 785-238-1720.
