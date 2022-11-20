As Christians, we are looking forward to the start of the season of Advent, which leads to Christmas. Advent is the start of the church year, or the start of sacred time. Church time is a bit of a paradox. The coming cold and dark of winter will see a slowing down of our day-to-day lives, yet the church has us gearing back up to start all over again.

And the church has us living outside human time in the sacred time of God.

