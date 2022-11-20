As Christians, we are looking forward to the start of the season of Advent, which leads to Christmas. Advent is the start of the church year, or the start of sacred time. Church time is a bit of a paradox. The coming cold and dark of winter will see a slowing down of our day-to-day lives, yet the church has us gearing back up to start all over again.
And the church has us living outside human time in the sacred time of God.
We assign tremendous value to time, equating it to money. We “spend” time. We “buy” time. We “save” time. We say, “time is money” and we continually ask, “what time is it?”
Time came into creation when God named day and night. This implemented a rhythm of time and eventually seasons of worship in the church. Advent leads us to Jesus’ birth, death, and resurrection, to the gift of the Holy Spirit, and Christ’s reign in the world.
Why is it important to keep sacred time? Or perhaps a better question would be why are there different seasons in the church year? We know Jesus rose again and gave us an advocate in the Holy Spirit, so why don’t we simply remember and celebrate Easter and Pentecost?
Keeping sacred time recalls and retells the story of our redemption year after year. It is important to remember Jesus’ life, ministry, death, and resurrection along with the giving of the Holy Spirit because in doing so, our relationship with God and one another can grow. What we remember is Jesus’ human life — his being hated and targeted by others, his not fitting in, and the collapse of his world on Good Friday are experiences we go through. At any given moment in time, any number people are undergoing any of these things. This is the reality of human time.
The church year helps us see that Christ is with us in the eternal now; what he called the kingdom of God. He is alongside us each minute, each day, each week, each month, and each year.
After the resurrection, Jesus instructed the disciples to make disciples of all nations and told them:
“…remember, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”
As we look forward to the start of Advent, we are presented the perfect occasion to evaluate where we have been and where we are now. Are we the same people we were at the start of Advent last year? Specifically,
How have we lived out our call as Christians in the world?
Are we living in the power and presence of the Holy Spirit?
How do we want to grow in the coming church year?
Recently, I volunteered at the Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Annual Book Sale. I came home with some great books, including a new copy of the Gourmet Magazine Cookbook and a book about napkin folding. And I purchased a set of children’s books called Journey Through the Church Year.
The books tell the story of Smidge and Smudge Mouse as they learn about the church year. The set includes activity books designed for children to write in with crayons. The paper is coated, so the crayon can be wiped off easily and the books used over and over, year-in, year-out.
Thanks to the church’s sacred time, we are afforded the same opportunity. Our slates are wiped clean as we start a new year in Advent. We will travel through the seasons of the coming church year, through feasts and fasts and celebration and mourning, all the while growing into, and responding to God’s love.
REV. DOREEN RICE is the priest the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, Junction City’s oldest church, which is located at 4th and Adams. The Covenant congregation welcomes you for worship on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. or 10:15 a.m. Additionally, you are invited to Covenant’s free dine-in or to-go Community Dinners on Tuesday evenings beginning at 5:30 p.m. The church also has a Pet Food Pantry for anyone in need.
