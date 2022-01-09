How was your Christmas? It is a question you may have been asked the past few days or perhaps you asked someone that question.
While I understand what is being asked, I hear an underlying assumption that Christmas is over. It is the same assumption that underlies the birthday wishes to Jesus. “Happy birthday, Jesus” suggests that Christmas is the celebration of a past event, an anniversary. It is the reason why in some homes the tree may come down the day after Christmas and the decorations packed away for another year.
We are event-driven people. We tend to live our lives from one event to the next. Our days are full of events, and if there is a day or two with no scheduled events then we say things like, “nothing is going on that day,” as if there is no life, nothing to learn or discover, nothing to experience on those days. How different is St. John’s understanding of Christmas, life and humanity, reflected in the passage from John 1:1-14?
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things came into being through Him, and without Him not one thing came into being. What has come into being in Him was life, and the life was the light of all people.”
In the Gospel of John, this is the Christmas story, and it is set in the context of creation. Creation is not an event of the past, but the ongoing life of God with His people.
Christmas is God continuing to give life to His people. “And the Word became flesh and lived among us.” Christmas is the festival of re-creation. The festival of re-creation is God’s celebration of humanity. It is God entrusting God’s self to human beings. It is God’s reaffirmation of humanity’s goodness. It is the sharing and exchanging of life between God and you and me. How beautiful is that? Imagine what that means for us. It means we are holy and intended to be holy, not as an achievement on our own, but as a gift of God.
God sees humanity as the opportunity and the means to reveal Himself. Yet, far too often we use our humanity as an excuse. “I’m only human,” we declare, as if we are somehow deficient. We fail to see that we are God’s first sacrament. Human beings are the tangible, outward and visible signs and carriers of God’s inward and spiritual presence.
In the Jewish tradition, Rabbis tell a story that each person has a procession of angels going before them and crying out, “Make way for the image of God.” Imagine how different our lives and the world would be if we lived with this as our reality and the truth that guided our lives.
That is the truth of Christmas for us, the person living next door, for those we love, for those we fear, for those who are like us and those who are different, for the stranger, and for our enemies.
It changes how we see ourselves and one another, the way we live, our actions, and our words. It means that Christmas cannot be limited to an event. Christmas is a life to be lived, a way of being. We should be asking, “How are your Chirstmassing?” Are you recognizing the Word become flesh in your own life and in the lives of others? Do you see the procession of angels and hear their voices?”
The Word became flesh and has never ceased living among us. So, make way for the image of God and Christmas your way through life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.