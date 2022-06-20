For the month of June, which is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention hosted an online event, “Talk Saves Lives,” to spread awareness of problems facing the LGBTQ+ community.
The AFSP was created to help young individuals who struggle with suicidal thoughts or self-harm receive help. The organization makes it their mission to spread awareness and prevent suicide throughout the U.S.
Barbera Mares, director of the Greater Kansas chapter of the organization, said the LGBTQ+ community is one of the higher risk groups in the U.S. for self-harm. She said issues like bullying and family rejection are the most common stressors that can lead to self-harm. It may also be difficult for members of the community to accept themselves before coming out to their loved ones.
Dealing with these stressors can put people at a higher risk for suicidal thoughts. Mares also explained how the organization wishes to educate people on signs of suicidal or self-harming thoughts so that they can assist struggling individuals and get help for them.
During “Talk Saves Lives,” the organization had an open discussion about suicide rates and ways to help prevent suicides using the latest data statistics and terminology. Mares said they also discussed the signs of suicidal thoughts and how people can help struggling individuals reach out to get help.
“If suicide is talked about safely and accurately, it can be reduced,” Mares said.
On June 17-18, many members of the LGBTQ+ community in Kansas attended PrideFest Legends 2022 in Salina, which included performers such as Tucker William, Mx. Lucky and Gatlin Kody Vondu, games, lip sync battles, dancing, karaoke, food and lots of vendors.
The event was hosted by North Central Kansas Pride, a non-profit organization which holds a goal of helping people in the community through volunteerism, professionalism and leading by example.
During the event, there was a moment of silence on both days to honor Rexy Que, a member of the LGBTQ+ community who died by suicide on June 3 at 25 years old. Que was an advocate and organizer within the LGBTQ+ community in Wichita and throughout the state of Kansas. They graduated from Wichita State University in 2019.
“Our sincere condolences to all those who knew them. The community will never be the same, as your light is gone,” North Central Kansas Pride organization leaders posted on social media. “Please seek help if you are considering suicide. Call the national suicide hot line. Reach out to a close friend or even a stranger. There is always someone to listen. Believe me, we would love to listen to your troubles, trials and tribulations rather than your eulogy. Everyone matters and is loved by someone.”
