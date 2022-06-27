June is National Dairy Month, which was designated in 1937 to promote drinking milk, according to the International Dairy Foods Association.
Dairy Month was initially created to stabilize the demand for dairy when there was a surplus in dairy products. Now, it is a fun month for people to remember to eat and drink their dairy in the beginning of the summer.
There are many diets that encourage less dairy items because of the fats contained in dairy. But dairy contains nine essential nutrients like calcium and potassium that keep the body healthy.
There are multiple dairy farms close to Junction City, including Hildebrand Farms Dairy on Rucker Road. Hildebrand Farms Dairy is run by Melissa Hildebrand-Reed, a fourth-generation farmer.
When they are two years old, the cows born on the farm will become milking cows. Bulls are not kept on the farm because of their aggressive nature, Hildebrand-Reed said.
Milking cows get their own bed in the milking barn and can eat all they want. They are milked twice a day, which is where the Grade A milk comes from. Hildebrand sells meat, cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream and milk. Hildebrand’s products can be found in over 150 different grocery stores throughout the state.
On June 25, Hildebrand Farms held a celebration for Dairy Month. Families came onto the farm and learned more about how Hildebrand makes their dairy products. The farm had activities for children and brought out a shake machine.
Another dairy farm located close to Junction City is at Kansas State University and is now called Call Hall. Built in 1963, Call Hall is named for Dr. Leland Hall. Hall was Dean of Agriculture for 21 years. A year after Call Hall was built, it became the Dairy Processing Plant and Dairy Bar.
Today, the Dairy Bar still is in Call Hall and has expanded to a second location. At both of these locations, ice cream and milk are sold to Kansas State University students and staff. Call Hall can make more than 16 different flavored ice creams, but the most famous is the Purple Pride.
